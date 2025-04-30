DigiFest Temecula 2025 Celebrates Digital Innovation, Announces 10th Anniversary for 2026

Juried festival honors creators across film, music, art, podcasts, and animation in record-breaking 9th annual event

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DIGIFEST TEMECULA 2025 PUSHES THE BOUNDARIES OF DIGITAL CREATION AND ANNOUNCES 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION FOR 2026From pixels to passion, DigiFest Temecula 2025 proved that digital creation is not just media — it’s a world movement!DigiFest Temecula 2025 wrapped its ninth annual celebration with record-breaking participation that crossed national boundaries, unforgettable speaker sessions, and standout wins across film, animation, art, photography, music, and more. This year’s theme, "Pushing the Boundaries of Digital Creation," rang true as creators from all across the world wowed judges and audiences.COMPLETE LIST OF AWARD WINNERSDigital Narrative:Beethoven’s Great Great Great Great Great Grandchild – ProfessionalTin Can – Professional (Honorable Mention and People's Choice)There is Something in the Dryer – Higher Education (Honorable Mention and People's Choice)Dissociated Reality – Student (Honorable Mention)Digital Music Video:Idhi Premena – ProfessionalHola Guapa Official Music Video – ProfessionalI Broke The Lock – Higher Education (Honorable Mention)Digital Animation:Shakespeare for All Ages – ProfessionalFarmer’s Farm – StudentBuild Your Mental Health – Student (Honorable Mention)Digital Art:Freedom Is Not Free – ProfessionalLove Not Hate – Professional (Honorable Mention)Astral Dreams – Student (Honorable Mention)Digital Podcast:Unleashed & Unstoppable: Reclaiming Your Voice – ProfessionalVR: A Path to Mental Wellness – Professional (Honorable Mention)Digital Informational Video:City of Temecula: Around & About Temecula - Park Adventure Series: Skyview Park – ProfessionalIndie Animation – Higher Education (Honorable Mention)Digital PSA:Reach Out – StudentForward – Student (Honorable Mention)Digital Photography:EXP: – Higher EducationCabot’s Pueblo – Professional (Honorable Mention)Runaway Railway – Student (Honorable Mention and People's Choice)Website Design:Cross-Country Confidence Productions – ProfessionalAudiobook:How To Make A Life Excerpt – Professional (People's Choice)Screenplay:The Inspection – ProfessionalStand-Out Awards:Somewhere in the Carpet – A Hidden Microcosm – Stand-Out Use of A.I.TVHS 40th Anniversary Video – Spirit of Temecula Award (Student)Reality Rally: Thank You and Farewell Part 1 – Outstanding Legacy DocumentaryIT EATS – Emerging Filmmaker Award (Higher Education)Lambros B. Demos Acting Reel March 2025 – Stand-Out Acting Demo (Professional)Tim Krause - Animation Voice Acting Demo Reel – Stand-Out Voice Over Demo (Student)The Golden Fish Project – Stand-Out Multimedia Story (Professional)Get in the Game Show – Stand-Out Social Media Marketing (Professional)Patriot – Chair’s ChoiceINSPIRING SPEAKERS AND PERFORMERSDigiFest Temecula 2025 featured a dynamic roster of speakers and performers who captivated audiences:Jorge R. Gutierrez – Emmy-winning animator and director of "The Book of Life" and Netflix's "Maya and the Three" delivered a heartfelt keynote on his creative journey and the influence of his cultural heritage.Juliet Landau – Actress known for "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and director of "A Place Among the Dead," shared insights into her multifaceted career in film and television.Jay Kogen – Emmy-winning writer for "The Simpsons" and "Frasier," discussed the evolution of comedy writing and the industry's current landscape.Denice Duff – Actress and entrepreneur, known for "CSI: Miami" and the "Subspecies" series, spoke on balancing a creative career with business ventures.Michael Silvers – Vice President of The Los Angeles Tribune, explored the intersection of technology, AI, and media in today's digital age.Steven Memel – Performance coach to stars like Adam Levine and Drew Barrymore, provided strategies for achieving elite performance levels.Allie Bloyd – Marketing consultant and HighLevel expert, offered actionable insights on digital marketing and automation.Steve Rohr – Publicist and author, shared expertise on mastering PR in the entertainment industry.Johnny Venokur – Actor and comedian, led a VIP session on motivation and achieving personal goals.Jexzi – Bilingual singer-songwriter, energized the audience with a live performance blending cultural influences.LOOKING AHEAD TO 2026Looking ahead, DigiFest 2026 will mark the festival’s 10th anniversary — with expanded programming, guest stars, and new categories that celebrate a decade of digital content creation and storytelling.Submissions open October 1st of this year. For updates and entry details, visit www.DigiFestTemecula.org . Save the date for DigiFest 2026 — April 24, 25, 26, 2026.ABOUT DIGIFEST TEMECULAProduced by JDS Creative Academy , DigiFest Temecula is Southern California’s premier digital media festival, providing a platform for professionals, students, and emerging creators to share their creative content and help shape the future of digital creativity.MEDIA CONTACT:Diane StrandJDS Creative Academy(951) 296-6715diane@jdscreativeacademy.org

