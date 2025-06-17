SequoiaAT Taps New Sales Chief to Drive AI-First, Quantum Computing Transformation

Leveraging AI & quantum computing in software services to transform life sciences, cleantech, digital transformation & industrial automation via new sales hire

We’re in a pivotal growth phase and needed seasoned sales leadership. Jerry’s expertise, customer-first mindset, and passion for quality will help us scale globally and deliver greater client value” — Aju Kuriakose

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sequoia Applied Technologies has expanded its executive team with the appointment of a new Vice President of Sales who will own global revenue strategy, build a world-class sales organization, and deepen customer partnerships across all service areas including embedded systems, mobile applications, cloud solutions, software testing, and AI and ML.Jerry Nicholas brings over twenty years of B2B technology sales experience from roles at Wipro, Aricent, Capgemini and other leading firms. He has led sales teams across telecom, automotive, industrial, manufacturing, healthcare, and semiconductor sectors, focusing on embedded systems, cloud, mobile, IoT, and AI solutions. In his new role, Jerry will work with clients and internal teams to build relationships and support SequoiaAT’s growth initiatives in AI & Quantum Computing.“We are entering a pivotal growth phase and securing seasoned sales leadership was essential. With Jerry’s deep domain expertise, customer-first mindset, and passion for quality outcomes, he will be instrumental in helping us scale our global footprint and deliver even greater value to our clients.”— Aju Kuriakose, CEO of Sequoia Applied Technologies"I am thrilled to join Sequoia Applied Technologies at such an exciting moment. The company’s engineering-driven culture, focus on quality, and commitment to innovation make it a compelling partner for customers. I look forward to accelerating our growth journey and empowering clients with cutting-edge AI and IoT solutions," said Jerry.About Sequoia Applied TechnologiesFounded in 2016 and headquartered in Santa Clara California, Sequoia Applied Technologies is a software engineering services firm specializing in digital transformation , mobile development, cloud applications, software testing, and AI and ML. SequoiaAT partners with product companies in life sciences cleantech , consumer electronics, and retail to deliver high-quality solutions on time and within budget. Visit www.sequoiaat.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.