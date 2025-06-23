Champ’s Pet Kitchen Launches Nationwide with Lean, Protein-First Recipes Made in the USA

Champ, the face of Champ’s Pet Kitchen, leans over the brand’s flag—welcoming dog lovers to a new standard in soft, high-protein treats. Champ’s Pet Kitchen offers five protein-first recipes—all made in the USA with simple, healthy ingredients dogs love. Francine, a proud Champ Dog, shows off all five protein-first recipes—looking good in her Champ’s bandana and ready to taste-test.

Soft-chew dog treats with 25% quality protein and just 2% fat—now available online and rolling out to grocery retailers across the U.S.

We saw a real gap in the treat aisle. There just weren’t many options that put nutrition, price, and transparency all in one bag. That’s what we set out to fix with Champ’s.” — Mike Wickman, Founder and President, Champ's Pet Kitchen

DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champ’s Pet Kitchen, Inc., a California-born pet food company focused on clean ingredients and everyday affordability, today announced the nationwide launch of Champ’s Lean Protein Treats—a new line of soft-chew dog treats crafted in the USA with real animal protein, minimal fat, and no fillers. Designed for pet parents who prioritize nutrition, affordability, and clean ingredients, the line is now available in 16 oz bags on Amazon and champspetkitchen.com, with 12 oz bags available in grocery stores as part of the brand’s retail launch.

Champ’s Lean Protein Treats at a Glance:

* 25%+ real animal protein

* 2% fat

* Free from corn, wheat, and soy

* Made in the USA

* Easy-to-read nutrition label with calories per treat

* Five recipes with targeted health benefits

* Now available on Amazon and champspetkitchen.com in 16 oz bags

As part of the launch, Champ’s is offering a limited-time 20% discount for customers shopping on Amazon and at champspetkitchen.com. Use code GETCHAMPS20 at checkout (valid for one use per customer) through June 30. Free shipping is included on all orders.

Champ’s will be launching in grocery stores nationwide throughout the summer, with additional retail partners to be announced soon.

“People want to feed their dogs the same way they feed themselves—simple, healthy food with ingredients they can trust,” said Mike Wickman, founder and president of Champ’s Pet Kitchen, Inc. “We saw a real gap in the treat aisle. There just weren’t many options that put nutrition, price, and transparency all in one bag. That’s what we set out to fix with Champ’s.”

Currently, pet owners face a sea of sameness in the treat aisle, with little clarity around which products truly meet their dog’s needs. Champ’s is one of the first dog treat brands to adopt the proposed AAFCO Nutrition Facts-style panel, modeled after the familiar format used on human food packaging. This gives pet parents complete transparency into protein levels, calories per treat, and ingredients—so they can make more informed, confident choices.

Each Champ’s treats formula is crafted with lean, animal-based protein and added nutrients to promote everyday vitality for puppies to senior dogs. Available recipes and functional health benefits include:

* Sliders with Beef - gut health support

* Smoky Bites with Pork - immune health support

* Savory Patties with Chicken - bone and joint health support for adult dogs

* Savory Patties with Chicken (Grain-Free) - heart health support

* Smokehouse Cakes with Salmon (Grain-Free) - skin and coat support

“We made Champ’s treats soft, easy to break, and great for everyday use,” added Wickman. “Whether you're training, rewarding, or just treating your dog, you want something that feels good to give. That’s what shaped every recipe we put into the bag.”

Pet parents are encouraged to share photos of their pups enjoying Champ’s treats by tagging @champspetkitchen on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and other social platforms.

Retailers interested in carrying Champ’s can contact sales@champspetkitchen.com to learn more.

About Champs Pet Kitchen, Inc.

Champs Pet Kitchen, Inc. is redefining the dog treat aisle with high-protein, transparently labeled, and budget-friendly options for health-conscious pet owners. Made in the USA with clean, healthy ingredients, Champ’s treat recipes deliver at least 25% real protein with only 2% fat—providing dogs with better nutrition at an affordable price. With clear, easy-to-read nutrition labeling and health-supporting recipe options, Champs makes it simple for pet parents to choose treats they can trust. Learn more at champspetkitchen.com.

Treat time! Watch dog fans taste-test Champ’s Pet Kitchen in these YouTube Shorts

