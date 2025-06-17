New Economic Impact Data Shows Florida Beverage Companies Deliver $21 Billion into the Sunshine State’s Economy Annually

Florida Beverage Association

Generational Impact of Uniquely American Industry, Employing 21,460 Floridians and Supporting 326,553 Jobs

Every bottle on a Florida shelf represents far more than refreshment—it represents Florida talent, Florida paychecks and Florida progress.” — Elizabeth (Liz) DeWitt

ST AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For nearly 150 years, the companies that make and deliver Florida’s favorite non-alcoholic beverages have been more than refreshment providers – they are woven into our hometowns, powering our economy and bringing people together. The Florida Beverage Association released new economic impact data , showing that the beverage industry:• Generates $21 billion in direct economic impact.• Operates more than 200 manufacturing, sales and distribution facilities.• Contributes more than $5.2 billion in state and federal taxes.• Supports more than 326,000 jobs including over 21,000 direct employees.• Provides nearly $2 billion in wages and benefits to hardworking men and women in the Sunshine State.• Contributes over $181 million to charitable causes in Florida.“Every bottle on a Florida shelf represents far more than refreshment—it represents Florida talent, Florida paychecks and Florida progress,” said Elizabeth (Liz) DeWitt, President & CEO of the Florida Beverage Association. "From Pensacola to the Keys, more than 21,000 Floridians pour their skill into a value chain that powers a $21 billion economic engine and supports over 300,000 jobs statewide. Whether it’s a family-owned distributor or one of the country’s most beloved brands, beverage companies have long embodied American ideals of innovation and entrepreneurship”“We’re not stopping at jobs and revenue. Through initiatives like Every Bottle Back we’re investing in next generation recycling; through More Choices. Less Sugar. we’re offering healthier options; and by partnering with grassroots groups—from Clean Miami Beach to Orange County Public Schools—we’re returning nearly $182 million to charitable causes each year. When Florida’s beverage companies thrive, Florida families, communities and ecosystems thrive too,” DeWitt added.See how America’s beverage companies deliver for communities – including right here in Florida at WeDeliverforAmerica.org About the Florida Beverage AssociationThe Florida Beverage Association (FBA) is the trade association for Florida’s non alcoholic beverage producers, bottlers, distributors and marketers. Our members manufacture and deliver many of the world’s most popular refreshment brands, including soft drinks, bottled and sparkling waters, 100% juices, sports drinks, energy drinks, kombuchas and ready to drink teas. Committed to balanced lifestyles and sustainable solutions, FBA leads statewide efforts such as Every Bottle Back, More Choices. Less Sugar., and the Community Grant Program. Learn more at FLABev.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.