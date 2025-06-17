Cheer Athletics St. Louis Expands into New 30,000 Sq. Ft. Facility This Summer
Cheer Athletics St. Louis expands into a new 30,000 sq. ft. facility this summer, launching Season 6 with new programs and state-of-the-art training.
Our programs have never just been about trophies—they’re about building a strong foundation for every athlete. Now, with this expanded space, we’re able to do that better than ever,”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After five years of growth, community impact, and athletic excellence, Cheer Athletics St. Louis is proud to announce a major milestone: a move into a brand-new, state-of-the-art training facility. This July, the program will relocate to its new home at 737 River Valley Drive in Maryland Heights, just in time to kick off Season #6.
— Demo Garrett, Co-Owner of Cheer Athletics St. Louis
Originally launched in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheer Athletics St. Louis has rapidly become a pillar of all-star cheer and tumbling in the region. What began as a bold leap of faith has evolved into a flourishing community where athletes of all levels train, compete, and grow.
The New Facility: Built for Champions
Spanning 30,000 square feet with soaring 34-foot ceilings, the new gym is custom-built to meet the demands of modern cheer and dance training. From advanced stunting and tumbling space to specialized areas for technique, flexibility, and choreography, the facility will support every athlete’s journey—from novice to elite.
The environment is not only performance-driven but also deeply rooted in Cheer Athletics’ mission to cultivate a positive, supportive culture. As always, athletes are encouraged to “train with the best of the best” in a place where excellence and encouragement go hand in hand.
Programs Offered at Cheer Athletics St. Louis
As Cheer Athletics St. Louis enters Season #6, it will expand its offerings to include new divisions and services for athletes, families, and schools throughout the community. These include:
Recreational tumbling & skill-specific classes
Novice and Prep teams for developing athletes
Quarter Season performance teams
Elite competitive cheerleading for both girls and boys
Stunt Athletics (formerly “Stunt the Sport”)
Dance Athletics (launching this season)
CheerABILITIES (launching this season)
Seasonal camps & clinics
Custom team training and choreography for school squads
Birthday and team parties
Sideline & skills camps for school cheer teams
Whether you’re stepping onto the mat for the first time or aiming for a spot on a World Championship-caliber team, Cheer Athletics St. Louis provides an unmatched pathway to success.
Join the House of Blue
As part of the globally respected Cheer Athletics family, the St. Louis location continues the tradition of producing high-level athletes while remaining grounded in community values. With a new home and a powerful vision for the future, the gym is poised to make Season #6 the most impactful yet.
Follow us on social media, @ca_st.louis for sneak peeks and updates on our Grand Opening, or reach out via email at stl@cheerathletics.com to learn more.
About Cheer Athletics
Founded in 1994, Cheer Athletics is one of the most successful and widely respected all-star cheerleading organizations in the world. With multiple World Championship titles, cutting-edge training programs, and gyms nationwide, Cheer Athletics continues to lead the industry in athlete development and team success.
