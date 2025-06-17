Cheer Athletics St. Louis Expands into New 30,000 Sq. Ft. Facility This Summer

Cheer Athletics St. Louis expands into a new 30,000 sq. ft. facility this summer, launching Season 6 with new programs and state-of-the-art training.

Our programs have never just been about trophies—they’re about building a strong foundation for every athlete. Now, with this expanded space, we’re able to do that better than ever,” — Demo Garrett, Co-Owner of Cheer Athletics St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After five years of growth, community impact, and athletic excellence, Cheer Athletics St. Louis is proud to announce a major milestone: a move into a brand-new, state-of-the-art training facility. This July, the program will relocate to its new home at 737 River Valley Drive in Maryland Heights, just in time to kick off Season #6.Originally launched in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheer Athletics St. Louis has rapidly become a pillar of all-star cheer and tumbling in the region. What began as a bold leap of faith has evolved into a flourishing community where athletes of all levels train, compete, and grow.The New Facility: Built for ChampionsSpanning 30,000 square feet with soaring 34-foot ceilings, the new gym is custom-built to meet the demands of modern cheer and dance training. From advanced stunting and tumbling space to specialized areas for technique, flexibility, and choreography, the facility will support every athlete’s journey—from novice to elite.The environment is not only performance-driven but also deeply rooted in Cheer Athletics’ mission to cultivate a positive, supportive culture. As always, athletes are encouraged to “train with the best of the best” in a place where excellence and encouragement go hand in hand.Programs Offered at Cheer Athletics St. LouisAs Cheer Athletics St. Louis enters Season #6, it will expand its offerings to include new divisions and services for athletes, families, and schools throughout the community. These include:Recreational tumbling & skill-specific classesNovice and Prep teams for developing athletesQuarter Season performance teamsElite competitive cheerleading for both girls and boysStunt Athletics (formerly “Stunt the Sport”)Dance Athletics (launching this season)CheerABILITIES (launching this season)Seasonal camps & clinicsCustom team training and choreography for school squadsBirthday and team partiesSideline & skills camps for school cheer teamsWhether you’re stepping onto the mat for the first time or aiming for a spot on a World Championship-caliber team, Cheer Athletics St. Louis provides an unmatched pathway to success.Join the House of BlueAs part of the globally respected Cheer Athletics family, the St. Louis location continues the tradition of producing high-level athletes while remaining grounded in community values. With a new home and a powerful vision for the future, the gym is poised to make Season #6 the most impactful yet.Follow us on social media, @ca_st.louis for sneak peeks and updates on our Grand Opening, or reach out via email at stl@cheerathletics.com to learn more.About Cheer AthleticsFounded in 1994, Cheer Athletics is one of the most successful and widely respected all-star cheerleading organizations in the world. With multiple World Championship titles, cutting-edge training programs, and gyms nationwide, Cheer Athletics continues to lead the industry in athlete development and team success.

