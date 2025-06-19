Butter Names Ashley Williams Allen as Head of Production Amid Bold Expansion into High-End Commercials

Ashley Williams Allen named Head of Production at Butter, bringing top TV experience to lead high-end commercial growth and launch the Charleston office.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed television producer and entertainment industry veteran Ashley Williams Allen has been named Head of Production at Butter, a boutique production company known for crafting cinematic, story-driven content for global hospitality and lifestyle brands.A 20-year television powerhouse with credits including The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, America’s Got Talent, and Hell’s Kitchen, Allen brings a wealth of experience, a sharp creative eye, and a reputation for leading production with grace and precision. Most recently, she served as Executive Producer and Showrunner on Happy to Be Home for Magnolia Network and HBOMax.In her new role, Allen will oversee all aspects of physical production at Butter—from commercials and branded content to social media campaigns and long-form storytelling. She will also lead the launch of Butter’s new Charleston, South Carolina office, solidifying the company’s footprint in the Southeast.“I’m extremely pleased to join the team at Butter,” said Allen. “Judson Morgan’s pioneering leadership is one I’ve long admired. Butter promotes excellence and service at every level— something I’ve always held as a personal standard. I’m especially thrilled to collaborate with director Justin Allen, whose wild creativity elevates every project he touches.”Founded by Morgan, Butter has established itself as a creative leader in luxury hospitality filmmaking—working with brands such as Loews Hotels, Shangri-La Resorts, Sheraton, and Accor. Now, the company is expanding into high-production-value commercial work, with recent projects for Rev, Bearded Crew, Swyft Filings, and Shelter Insurance.“Ashley is the rare blend of creative heart and operational muscle,” said Judson Morgan, Butter’s founder. “She brings calm, confidence, and deep industry expertise to every project—and her presence marks a defining new chapter for our company.”A Southern woman now leading production for a bi-coastal company, Allen’s appointment reflects the broader shift toward more inclusive leadership in commercial and branded entertainment. Her hiring signals Butter’s next evolution: delivering elevated visual storytelling at scale—without compromising soul.ABOUT BUTTERButter is an award-winning production company that creates story-driven commercials and branded content for lifestyle, hospitality, and consumer brands. With offices in Los Angeles and Charleston, Butter blends cinematic storytelling with strategic impact, delivering premium content that performs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.