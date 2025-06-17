Justin Allen Named President of Butter, Steering the Company into a New Era of CTV and Broadcast Commercials

Justin Allen named President of Butter, leading its growth in high-end CTV and broadcast ads with Hollywood-quality production for top national brands.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filmmaker and commercial director Justin Allen has been named President of Butter, the story-driven production company known for its work with global hospitality brands and high end CTV and Broadcast commercial production. Originally brought on by founder Judson Morgan in 2024, Allen has since helped evolve Butter’s portfolio, expanding beyond cinematic brand films into high-production-value CTV commercials for national clients like Bearded Crew, Rev FCU, Swyft Filings, Shelter Insurance, and Chesterfield Auto parts.A seasoned Los Angeles transplant with a career spanning more than two decades, Allen began as a commercial actor before transitioning behind the camera. He credits his four seasons on AMC’s Mad Men as his filmmaking master’s program, learning firsthand from one of television’s most iconic creative teams. From there, he joined actor Zachary Levi’s Middle Man Productions, developing projects under an overall deal with Universal Television and producing critically acclaimed indie films, including Winter Light (an Oscar contender) and Ultrasound, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.In 2019, Allen launched Broad St Media, directing 25 plus commercials for legacy brands like Best Buy, Wonder Bread, and Sunbrella. His ability to marry strategic branding with story has quickly earned him a reputation as a commercial director who not only can execute creative, but can elevate it. “Justin’s arrival marked a creative turning point for Butter,” said Judson Morgan, the company’s founder. “He’s not only an exceptional filmmaker he’s also a strategic thinker who knows how to scale talent, ideas, and operations. Under his leadership, Butter has grown in size, reach, and storytelling ambition.” Now serving as President, Allen oversees creative strategy and production across the company’s CTV and Broadcast commercial slate. His leadership signals Butter’s evolution from boutique production company to a global force in premium commercial production.“At Butter, we’ve taken decades of experience in film and television production and used it to build a broadcast-quality content creation model delivered by a lean crew of just 6 to 10. This streamlined approach opens the door for small and mid-sized businesses to advertise on TV while maintaining high production value at a fraction of the historic broadcast production cost.” When he’s not behind the monitor, Allen moonlights as a rock concert photographer, capturing artists like Vampire Weekend, Niko Moon, Band of Horses, The All-American Rejects, and Mt. Joy a creative outlet that mirrors his passion for energy, emotion, and rhythm in every frame.ABOUT BUTTERButter is a high end production company specializing in CTV, broadcast commercials, and branded content for lifestyle, hospitality, and consumer brands. With offices in Los Angeles and Charleston, Butter brings together Hollywood-level creativity and Southern heart to deliver premium content that performs.To learn more about Butter and view recent work, visit https://butter.la To connect with Justin, find him on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/justin-allen-2988a630/

