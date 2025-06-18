Butter Expands to Charleston, SC, Bringing Hollywood-Caliber Production and CTV commercial expertise to the Southeast

Butter opens new Charleston office, bringing Hollywood-level commercial production to the Southeast and tapping into top local talent and brands.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butter, founded on story-driven high-end brand films and cinematic commercials, has announced the opening of a new office in Charleston, South Carolina a bold move that brings Hollywood-Veteran talent to the heart of the Southeast.Led by Commercial Director, Justin Allen and Head of Production Ashley Williams Allen the Charleston office represents Butter’s next strategic leap, placing the company at the center of one of the country’s fastest growing creative hubs. With deep roots in tourism, hospitality, and entertainment, Charleston is more than a postcard-perfect city it’s a hidden gem of production, home to some of the most talented filmmakers, editors, and crew in the United States.“Charleston is an extraordinary city visually stunning, culturally rich, and creatively electric,” said Ashley Williams Allen, a 20-year television veteran whose credits include The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, and America’s Got Talent. “What excites me most is tapping into the remarkable production talent that already exists here. Charleston may not always be the first city mentioned in national production circles, but it absolutely should be. The depth of skill and artistry we’ve found in the Holy City rivals any coastal market.”Butter has long been known for its stunning brand films for global hospitality clients like Loews Hotels, Shangri-La Resorts, and Accor. Under Justin Allen’s leadership, the company recently expanded into high production-value CTV and broadcast commercials for brands like Bearded Crew, Rev FCU, Swyft Filings, Shelter Insurance, and Chesterfield Auto parts, a portfolio now poised to grow on the east coast.“Opening in Charleston isn’t just about geography it’s about access,” said Justin Allen, a seasoned commercial director and former film and tv producer.. “At Butter, we’ve taken decades of experience in film and television production and used it to build a broadcast-quality content creation model delivered by a lean crew of just 6 to 10. This streamlined approach opens the door for small and mid-sized businesses to advertise on TV while maintaining high production value at a fraction of the historic broadcast production cost.”Charleston’s booming hospitality industry, vibrant local businesses, and rich cultural heritage make it an ideal backdrop for the kind of authentic, cinematic storytelling Butter is known for. With this new location, Butter aims to collaborate with local brands while also attracting national campaigns eager to film in Charleston’s iconic streets and coastal landscapes.ABOUT BUTTERButter is a high end production company specializing in CTV and Broadcast commercials and branded content for lifestyle, hospitality, and consumer brands. With offices in Los Angeles and Charleston, Butter brings together Hollywood-level creativity and Southern heart to deliver premium content that performs.To learn more about Butter and view recent work, visit https://butter.la To connect with Justin, find him on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/justin-allen-2988a630/

Butter: Commercial Video Production Reel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.