MPD Seeking Suspects in Elvans Road Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects who assaulted and robbed a woman at gunpoint in the stairwell of an apartment building in Southeast.

On Sunday, June 8, 2025, at approximately 1:26 a.m., the victim walked into an apartment building in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The victim was followed by multiple suspects who assaulted and robbed the victim at gunpoint in the stairwell. The suspects fled the scene on foot.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/97VCAg24MKs

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25085419

###