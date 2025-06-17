Family First Events & Rentals Expands Water Slide Rentals In Cape Coral, FL

Best Event Rentals In Fort Myers, FL - Family First Events & Rentals With Family First Events & Rentals, you’re not just a customer, you’re family! We’re here to help you create joyous memories that will last a lifetime. 20 FT x 30 FT Frame Tent Package - Family First Events 30 FT X 30 FT Hexagon High Peak Frame Party Tent - Family First Events & Rentals Unique Event Rentals Can Be Used To Create A Unforgettable Experience For Your Guests.

Now offering premier water slide rentals in Cape Coral, FL, Family First Events & Rentals helps families stay cool and entertained with safe, fun inflatables.

Our water slides bring families together for safe, active fun in the Florida sun—that’s what Family First is all about.” — J.C. Poroj, CEO of Family First Events & Rentals

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family First Events & Rentals, a locally owned event rental company, is excited to announce the expansion of its Water Slide Rentals in Cape Coral, FL. As temperatures rise in Southwest Florida, the company is providing a much-needed solution for outdoor fun with a growing inventory of high-quality, professionally maintained water slides that turn any gathering into an unforgettable celebration.

Owned and operated by Cape Coral resident J.C. Poroj, Family First Events & Rentals is committed to delivering memorable event experiences with a strong focus on safety, service, and community values. The company’s water slide rentals are ideal for backyard birthday parties, school field days, church events, summer camps, and neighborhood block parties.

“We’re proud to bring families in Cape Coral a fun, affordable way to enjoy the outdoors while keeping cool,” said J.C. Poroj. “Our water slide rentals are perfect for creating lasting memories—whether it’s a birthday bash or a summer celebration. Everything we do is with safety, quality, and family-first service in mind.”

Family First Events & Rentals offers an impressive selection of water slides designed to accommodate all age groups and event sizes. From smaller, single-lane slides suitable for young children to towering dual-lane slides that thrill teens and adults, the company’s inventory has something for everyone. Many units include splash pools or extended slip-and-slide features, making them ideal for Florida’s hot climate.

Each water slide is made from commercial-grade materials and maintained to the highest industry standards. Before delivery, all inflatables are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Safety features such as secure anchoring, non-slip climbing surfaces, and mesh safety barriers are included to give parents and event organizers peace of mind.

What sets Family First apart is not just the quality of its equipment, but also its full-service approach. The team handles every aspect of the rental—from on-time delivery and professional setup to post-event takedown—so clients can focus on enjoying their day. The company’s experienced staff ensures that all equipment is set up securely, meets site requirements, and is explained clearly to users before the fun begins.

In addition to water slide rentals, Family First Events & Rentals also offers a wide array of event essentials, including bounce houses, combo units, obstacle courses, tents, tables, chairs, and concession machines. This makes it easy for families and planners to source everything needed for a complete event from one reliable vendor.

All services can be conveniently booked online through the company’s website which includes real-time inventory availability, rental descriptions, and upfront pricing. Flexible scheduling and transparent policies make the rental experience simple and worry-free.

With Cape Coral’s warm year-round weather and active family-oriented community, demand for outdoor entertainment continues to grow. Family First Events & Rentals is meeting that demand by investing in more inflatables and expanding its reach across the city and surrounding areas. Whether the event is at a private home, park, school, or church, Family First is prepared to deliver fun directly to the customer’s location.

Family First Events & Rentals is a Cape Coral-based, family-owned party rental company offering high-quality inflatables and event equipment for gatherings of all sizes. Founded by J.C. Poroj, the company takes pride in providing safe, clean, and affordable rentals with a strong emphasis on customer service and community values. With a growing selection of water slides, bounce houses, tents, and more, Family First is a trusted partner for families, schools, and organizations planning memorable events throughout Cape Coral and surrounding areas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.