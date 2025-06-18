Ford Motor Company to Fund Tina Turner Statue in Her Tennessee Hometown

A Monumental Tribute to the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Will Rise in Brownsville’s Heritage Park

BROWNSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful tribute to one of the most iconic voices in music history, the City of Brownsville and Ford Motor Company announced today that – as part of Ford’s Good Neighbor Plan for West Tennessee – Ford will contribute $150,000 towards the creation of a seven-foot-tall bronze statue honoring Tina Turner.The monument will be installed in Brownsville’s Heritage Park – just steps from the historic Carver High School where the legendary performer once attended high school and played basketball. It is part of Ford’s support for community preservation through the Good Neighbor Plan.“Residents of Brownsville and the surrounding areas tell us how important it is to support programs and places that honor the culture and heritage of the rural West Tennessee region and its people,” said Ford Community Relations Director Gabby Bruno. “We are proud to support this statue in the community where Tina Turner’s journey began. In helping to preserve her legacy, we celebrate all in this region who reach for their dreams.”Renowned Atlanta-based African American artist Fred Ajanogha (aka Ajano) is sculpting the statue. It is the centerpiece of a broader vision to celebrate Turner in her native West Tennessee, a region that also features the Tina Turner Museum at Flagg Grove School, curated by the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center. The museum – housed in the very one-room schoolhouse Turner attended through eighth grade – has drawn global fans since its opening in 2014.“This is more than a statue – it’s a story in bronze, a symbol of triumph, and a message to future generations that greatness can come from anywhere,” said Brownsville Mayor William Rawls. “We are deeply grateful to Ford for recognizing that significance and investing in our community.”The statue is set to be unveiled during Tina Turner Heritage Days this September – a yearly celebration of the singer’s life, career, and West Tennessee roots. The installation will face Carver High School across the street, creating a physical and symbolic link between the artist’s humble beginnings and her global impact.This groundbreaking female and electrifying performer rose from her humble upbringing to dominate global charts, music stages, Broadway, TV and film screens. With a voice that defied genres, an electric high-energy choreographed show, a revolutionary fashion sensibility and a spirit that transcended borders, Tina leaves behind a legacy continuing to resonate with fans of all ages.Public contributions are still welcome to support the development of a surrounding plaza, intended to serve as a gathering space for fans and community members alike. A grassroots effort is underway among fans and local leaders to foster widespread participation in bringing the full tribute to life. Donations towards the pavers are accepted via the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center’s website through Tuesday, July 1.To contribute to the public fundraising campaign or learn more about the project, visit www.westtnheritage.com About Brownsville, TNLocated in the heart of West Tennessee along Interstate 40, Brownsville is a rural town of just over 10,000 residents with a rich cultural heritage, a national Main Street Community, and home to two National Historic Districts. The community boasts a prominent music heritage that includes being the hometown of international rock icon Tina Turner and Blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes. Brownsville and Haywood County are also fortunate to be the home of the Ford BlueOval City campus, the largest automotive manufacturing facility in North America.About Ford Motor CompanyFord Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 171,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.Ford Press Contact:Steven ReidSutton Reidsteven@suttonreid.com

