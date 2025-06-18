ACME Division by AME Announces Exclusive U.S. Distribution Partnership with AIG SAFETY

AME International and its ACME Division are proud to announce a new exclusive partnership with AIG SAFETY, seen here are the CEO & Chief Servant of AIG Safety Bobby Lanyon with VP of the ACME Division Brett Waggoner. MicroBright Beacon's are perfect for everything from construction vehicles and tractor-trailers to agricultural and emergency service vehicles. Designed to prevent accidents and injuries by providing a clear visual warning for operators and pedestrians alike, the PerimeterSAFE Zone Lights are essential for construction, warehouse, and off-road applications.

BROOKSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AME International and its ACME Division are proud to announce a new exclusive partnership with AIG SAFETY, manufacturer of Mobile Access and Safety Equipment, bringing four cutting-edge safety solutions to job sites nationwide. Designed to enhance visibility, alertness, and perimeter awareness, these products are now available only through AME International and ACME Division — raising the bar for job site safety across industries.The newly launched lineup includes:MicroBright Beacon Light SeriesKnown as the smallest and most durable warning beacon in the industry, the MicroBright Beacon is IP67-rated, features solid over-mold construction, and comes in five eye-catching colors. These beacons are perfect for everything from construction vehicles and tractor-trailers to agricultural and emergency service vehicles. Small in size, but huge on safety.PerimeterSAFE Zone LightingIlluminate a 360-degree visual boundary around equipment or vehicles with PerimeterSAFE Zone Lights. Designed to prevent accidents and injuries by providing a clear visual warning for operators and pedestrians alike, these rugged lights are essential for construction, warehouse, and off-road applications.Seen Safety Proximity Detection SystemsThe Seen Safety System transforms ANSI regulated PPE into part of an active detection network. Using IRIS-i Insight sensors, it alerts both operators and pedestrians when someone enters a critical risk zone, and even records video footage for training and post-incident review. It’s a plug-and-play upgrade to safety — no costly IT integration required.ReflectaSAFE Illuminated PanelsThe groundbreaking, thin and flexible ReflectaSAFE illuminated panels make sure safety signage and warnings stay visible in all conditions. Whether installed on vehicles, barriers, or buildings, ReflectaSAFE offers eye-catching, illuminated protection that stands out in traffic and in the darkest job sites.“AIG has always stood for smart, adaptable safety solutions, and we’re excited to distribute these four products to the worldwide market,” said Keith Jarman, President of AME International. “We believe these innovations will help companies enhance job site awareness, reduce accidents, and protect their most valuable asset: their people.”Additional product photos, flyers, and technical details are available on our website ameintl.net or upon request.

