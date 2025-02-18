AME International Unveils Two New Innovations for the OTR Tire Industry

Gator Bites are made from strong, lightweight aluminum and withstand rigorous use and provide long-lasting reliability. Two size combinations offered to fit the application and technician’s preferences. The new 3-Step tool is designed to hold the space created by the beadbreaker so the technician can move to the opposite side and continue the demounting process safely.

The 2025 Off-the-Road Tire Conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico site of new AME product introduction.

These new products are a direct response to the needs of our customers—built with quality, tested in the field, and designed to help technicians perform at their best.” — Keith Jarman, President of AME International

FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AME International, the industry leader in tire service tools and equipment, is proud to introduce two groundbreaking products designed to enhance safety and efficiency for Off-the-Road (OTR) tire technicians: the Gator Bite Wedges and the 3-Step, both game-changers in technician safety.These innovations will be unveiled at the 2025 Off-the-Road Tire Conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, February 19-22, where AME’s President, Keith Jarman, along with sales team members Don Tinker, John Melosci, and Kelsey Jarman, will be in attendance.Meet Gator Bites: Small Tools, Big ImpactTire technicians know that stability and safety are non-negotiable. That’s why AME has developed the Gator Bite Wedges – two innovative solutions built for durability and reliability in demanding OTR environments:• Designed for precision and strength, this wedge offers a compact yet effective way to create secure separation between tire components during service.• Featuring a specialized anti-slip surface, this lightweight yet rugged wedge provides superior grip, reducing movement and increasing technician safety.• Made from strong, lightweight aluminum, the Gator Bites withstand rigorous use and provide long-lasting reliability.• Two size combinations offered to fit the application and technician’s preferences (1cm x 4 cm on product number 11510 or 3cm x 4 cm on product number 11515).Whether you're a seasoned industry veteran or just getting started, these wedges are essential additions to any tire service kit, ensuring a safer and more efficient work environment. Find more about our new Gator Bites line here. A New Name for a Revolutionary ToolAlso joining AME’s product lineup is an innovative bead seat band spacer, newly named the 3-Step (Product number 11500). It is designed to keep technicians' fingers safe when working on massive OTR tires. This three-step design allows for 1", 2", and 3" stages to enhance safety and efficiency. Find more info on the 3-Step here. Commitment to Innovation & Safety“At AME International, we’re constantly looking for ways to make tire service safer, easier, and more efficient,” said Keith Jarman, President of AME International. “These new products are a direct response to the needs of our customers—built with quality, tested in the field, and designed to help technicians perform at their best.”The Gator Bites and the 3-Step are available now and showing at trade shows nationwide, including this week in Puerto Rico.About AME InternationalAME International is a global leader in tire service tools and equipment, providing innovative solutions to the OTR, mining, and commercial tire industries. With a reputation for quality and expertise, AME remains dedicated to supporting tire professionals with tools that put safety and performance first. Visit our website for more information:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.