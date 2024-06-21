Submit Release
AME International Launches New Portable Tire Press for Industrial Tires

AME International logo in red, white and grey

The 71750 Tire Press with additional plates for industrial tire changing.

AME Tire Press 71750

AME Intl. launches new Portable Tire Press for industrial tires compatible with various sizes and easy to use, enhancing service efficiency for dealers.

This new twist on an old solution will pay dividends to any dealer servicing these assemblies.”
— Keith Jarman, President of AME International
UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AME International, a global leader in tire service tools and equipment, announces the release of its new Portable Tire Press for industrial tires (Product Number 71750). Originally designed for Michelin Tubeless Bead Seal tires, this versatile tool now supports a wide range of multipiece industrial tire assemblies, including 8”, 10”, and 12” applications.

Key Features:
• Versatile Use: Compatible with various industrial tires.
• Multiple Plate Sizes: Includes plates for 8”, 10”, and 12” tires.
• User-Friendly: Easy assembly and operation.

"The launch of the Portable Tire Press exemplifies AME International's mission to innovate and provide high-quality solutions that address the needs of our diverse customer base," said Keith Jarman, President of AME International. "Industrial tires are still a small part of most commercial dealers overall business, but more dealers are handling them. This new twist on an old solution will pay dividends to any dealer servicing these assemblies."

For more information about the Portable Tire Press for industrial tires (Product Number 71750) and other AME International products, please visit www.ameintl.net or contact our sales team at sales@ameintl.net.

About AME International: AME International is a global leader in designing, manufacturing, and distributing tire service tools and equipment. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, AME International serves a wide range of industries, including automotive, construction, mining, and heavy-duty OTR vehicles. Through its ACME Division, AME specializes in providing maintenance equipment tailored to the agricultural, construction, and mining industries.

Alicia Wellman
AME International
+1 352-799-1111
email us here
