LOST TITANIC NECKLACE RECOVERED AND REVEALED AFTER A CENTURY UNDERWATER AT TITANIC: THE ARTIFACT EXHIBITION ORLANDO

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Orlando unveiled one of the rarest artifacts recovered from the ship’s wrecksite, the Black Glass Necklace, marking its first-ever public debut since 1912. In addition to revealing the Black Glass Necklace, Tomasina Ray, President and Director of Collections of RMS Titanic, Inc. (RMST), and conservators at EverGreene led a live conservation demonstration of the two-ton section of the ship’s hull, Little Piece.The newly conserved necklace was found and recovered in individual pieces and small fragments during RMST’s 2000 expedition. Upon inspection, this artifact revealed itself slowly through careful excavation from a recovered concretion: a hard, solid mass formed from several objects being physically and chemically fused due to the environmental conditions and immense pressure found at the wrecksite. Featuring black glass heart-shaped and octagonal beads woven in an intricate pattern, this necklace provides insight into the wrecksite’s environment and the ocean’s effects on materials.“This necklace is a powerful reminder that every artifact tells a personal story,” said Tomasina Ray. “From the craftsmanship to the materials, it offers a once-in-a-lifetime glimpse into the style, sentiment, and everyday life of Titanic’s passengers. Our meticulous conservation efforts allow us to protect and share those stories with the world.”The necklace was recovered from Titanic’s expansive debris field, a 15-square-mile area in the Atlantic Ocean surrounding the 600-meter gap between the ship’s bow and stern. The collection department’s conservator of record, Alex Klingelhofer, later conserved it at the RMST recovery lab. The finding of this artifact provides a deeper understanding of the fashion of 1912, reflecting fashion trends and mourning customs of the time, as black jewelry was often made from materials like French jet, popular for both style and symbolism.The live conservation demonstrated the complete, detailed maintenance on the two-ton hull section, the second-largest piece and one of the most iconic artifacts ever recovered from the wrecksite, appropriately named Little Piece. This process included dusting and waxing to prevent moisture retention that can lead to corrosion, ensuring the artifact’s integrity for future generations. As a true piece of the ship itself, Little Piece is a testament to the groundbreaking technology and achievement behind Titanic’s recovery and preservation.The ongoing conservation is essential to RSMT's mission as future generations can learn more about each real artifact, which offers a unique glimpse into history. As the official salvor-in-possession of the Titanic wrecksite, RMST has recovered more than 5,500 authentic artifacts over nine expeditions spanning nearly four decades. Each conservation effort reflects a deep commitment to honoring the lives lost and sharing their stories through Titanic’s material legacy.The grand story of the “Ship of Dreams” is revived through TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Orlando. The Exhibition includes over 300 real artifacts and historical memorabilia recovered from the ocean floor in addition to dramatic room re-creations brought to life by actors portraying historical figures onboard. It is also home to the second-largest artifact ever recovered, a two-ton section of Titanic’s starboard hull, appropriately called Little Piece. Travel back in time and experience the wonder and tragedy of the world’s most famous ocean liner.TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Orlando is open Sunday–Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with final admission at 5 p.m., and Friday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with final admission at 4 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TitanicOrlando.com.# # #About RMS Titanic Inc.The mission of RMS Titanic Inc. (RMST) is to preserve the legacy of Titanic’s maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and memory of her passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wrecksite imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wrecksite. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.About E/M GroupExperiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. The Company's exhibitions, including BODIES…The Exhibition and TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts, and amazing specimens. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers, and other entertainment venues. Additional information about E/M Group and exhibition locations is available at EMGroup.com.

