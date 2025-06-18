Catalis Launches ERP Cloud to Power Modern Municipal Operations

Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government.

Built for Canadian municipalities, the new solution delivers operational efficiency, enhanced stability, and security, backed by the same trusted local team.

Catalis ERP Cloud reflects our commitment to helping municipalities operate with greater confidence, insight, and efficiency through a modern solution that grows with them.” — Teresa Yeager, Executive General Manager, Catalis Technologies Canada

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalis Technologies Canada, a leader in government technology, has launched a next-generation Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution purpose-built for Canadian municipalities. Designed to modernize operations and reduce IT overhead, Catalis ERP Cloud builds on 45+ years of public sector expertise and delivers a more intuitive, secure, and scalable platform for Canadian local governments.The Town of Bruderheim, AB, recently replaced its On-Premises ERP with Catalis ERP Cloud. The new platform provides Bruderheim with a modern interface, a range of integrated services, and the efficiency and flexibility of cloud computing. “Catalis ERP Cloud enabled our community to transform all ERP functions into a powerful, highly secure, cloud-based platform,” said Phyllis Forsyth, Chief Administrative Officer of Bruderheim. “The system provides modern features and integrated applications, and empowers staff to work from anywhere, anytime. It’s a game-changer,” she added. Hear more from Phyllis here Key Benefits of Catalis ERP Cloud include:• Tailored for Canadian Municipalities – Designed for small to mid-sized urban and rural municipalities.• Cloud-Native, Fully Integrated – Core modules such as Tax, Utilities, Payroll, AP, AR, and more are all securely accessible via the Cloud with no on-premises infrastructure required.• Citizen-Centric – Built to integrate seamlessly with Catalis' broader ecosystem, including self-service portals for resident engagement.• Local Support, No Limits – Backed by Edmonton, Alberta-based teams, offering in-house implementation, unlimited software support, self-help portal access, Catalis Academy self-serve training, and continuous investment in the product through roadmap enhancements.“Catalis ERP Cloud reflects our long-standing commitment to helping local municipalities operate with greater confidence, insight, and efficiency,” said Teresa Yeager, Executive General Manager, Catalis Technologies Canada. “It’s a modern solution designed to grow with our clients, while retaining the trusted relationships and local expertise they’ve come to expect.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.