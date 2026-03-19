Lea County, NM Partners with Catalis to Modernize Property Assessment System

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Catalis Continues Expansion Across New Mexico

Lea County is making an important investment in the future of its assessment operations, and we’re proud to deliver a modern CAMA platform built for long-term performance.” — Steve Ashbacher, EVP, Catalis Tax & CAMA

LOVINGTON, NM, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalis , a leading provider of government technology solutions, announced that Lea County, NM has selected Catalis as its partner to transform its property assessment operations to a modern computer-assisted mass appraisal (CAMA) system. This strategic modernization initiative will transition an aging legacy system to a scalable, cloud-based platform designed to meet the County’s evolving needs.Lea County selected Catalis based on its cloud-based platform, multi-year database design, and flexible valuation capabilities, which provide a stable, scalable foundation for current and future assessment operations.This project marks Catalis’ second CAMA initiative in New Mexico in two years, reinforcing strong momentum with assessor offices statewide. Catalis also works with the New Mexico State Property Tax Division to advance data oversight and consistency across counties.“We wanted a modern system that could carry us forward, not just replace what we had,” said Ava Benge, Assessor, Lea County, New Mexico. “Catalis gives us the tools to manage valuation data more effectively and positions us to meet future assessment demands with confidence.”“Lea County’s selection continues our strong momentum with assessor offices across New Mexico,” said Steve Ashbacher, Executive Vice President, Catalis Tax & CAMA . “We’re proud to help them move to a scalable, SaaS-based platform built for long-term performance.”Catalis will work with Lea County through implementation, training, and ongoing collaboration to ensure a smooth transition and a long-term partnership aligned with the County’s assessment and reporting goals.

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