City of San Mateo, CA Modernizes Service Delivery with Launch of Catalis Request311

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New Digital Request Channel Improves Visibility for Residents and Coordination for Staff

Catalis Request311 helps the City of San Mateo deliver faster, more transparent service while strengthening connections with residents.” — Teresa Yeager, EVP, Catalis Public Works & Citizen Engagement

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalis announced the launch of Catalis Request311 in the City of San Mateo, CA, transforming the City’s service delivery and enhancing engagement between residents and local government.The City of San Mateo serves a large and diverse community with a broad range of service needs across departments and locations. With Catalis Request311, the City now offers residents a “My San Mateo” mobile app and web-based portal for easily reporting non-emergency issues, accessing answers to frequently asked questions, and tracking request status in real time. Citizens can quickly make requests to report potholes, graffiti, streetlight issues, and other quality-of-life concerns. City staff benefit from a centralized platform that improves visibility, coordination, and response efficiency.“We understand that community members want a more convenient way to reach the City, and we’re excited to deliver,” Mayor Adam Loraine said. “The new My San Mateo app and website reflect our commitment to be more responsive and connected with our residents.”“San Mateo’s launch of Request311 reflects a strong commitment to improving how residents connect with local government,” said Teresa Yeager, Executive Vice President, Catalis Public Works & Citizen Engagement. “By bringing request intake, tracking, and communication into one platform, the City is positioned to streamline operations and strengthen the service experience.”The launch reflects the City of San Mateo’s continued focus on practical digital modernization that improves responsiveness, strengthens accountability, and makes it easier for residents to engage with City services. It also places San Mateo among a growing group of forward-thinking municipalities redefining expectations for transparent, data-driven service delivery.

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