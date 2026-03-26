Catalis Expands Digital Tax Payments Across Nine Wisconsin Counties

Catalis is the strategic SaaS and integrated payments partner powering over 7,000 state, provincial, county, and municipal agencies across North America.

240 Municipalities Launch Modern Online Tax Payment System

A single, secure platform helps municipalities simplify tax payments, improve visibility, and deliver the modern payment options taxpayers expect.” — Fran Falino, Vice President of Sales, Catalis Payments

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalis , a leading provider of government technology solutions, today announced the deployment of digital tax payment processing across 240 municipalities in nine Wisconsin counties. Residents can now securely pay property taxes online using credit cards, debit cards, or e-Checks, while providing greater convenience, improved accessibility, and 24/7 payment availability.“Having all the municipalities on the same system as the County is extremely helpful. We can see everything in real time and no longer need to import municipal batches of payment data. It also makes troubleshooting much easier, since we can run reports without needing to know which batch number was used,” said Heather Gehrt, Treasurer of Wood County.More than 150 additional municipalities are scheduled to join the platform in 2026, further expanding access to secure, standardized online tax payments across the state.“Local governments are looking for payment solutions that improve the citizen experience while simplifying internal processes,” said Fran Falino, Vice President of Sales, Catalis Payments. “By unifying municipalities on a single, secure platform, we help municipalities improve visibility, streamline processes, and deliver the modern payment options taxpayers expect.” Catalis Tax Payments is a secure, cloud-based platform purpose-built for government tax collection, enabling agencies to offer convenient online payment options that integrate directly with existing tax and financial systems. Through real-time reporting and automated reconciliation, agencies can reduce administrative workload, speed revenue collection, and deliver a seamless payment experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.