REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM’S STEPHANIE BLUM RECOGNIZED IN LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL’S WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Stephanie Blum has again been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal for their 2025 Women’s Leadership Awards. The annual program recognizes women in the Los Angeles business community who demonstrate exceptional professional accomplishments, industry leadership, and meaningful contributions to their communities. Blum is profiled in the Journal’s special Women’s Leadership Awards issue published today.“Stephanie is an exceptionally disciplined and strategic lawyer who consistently goes above and beyond for her clients,” said Tim Reuben, President of Reuben Raucher & Blum. “She has earned a reputation for navigating complex and emotionally charged matters with focus, determination, and care.Blum, a Certified Family Law Specialist, has devoted over 25 years to guiding clients through complex family law disputes with strategic insight and relentless advocacy. Known for her ability to navigate contentious divorces , high-net-worth asset divisions, and sensitive custody matters, Blum has built a reputation as a formidable litigator while also working to resolve cases efficiently through negotiation and mediation when appropriate.In the past year alone, Blum has helped clients navigate some of the most difficult chapters of their lives, including securing sole custody in matters involving abuse, defending against improper restraining orders, and recovering millions in hidden or disputed community assets. She is also regularly brought in to advise on high-asset cases requiring discretion and courtroom experience.Blum has also been featured in recent media coverage related to the intersection of family law and business, including a Page Six interview discussing the implications of high-stakes divorces for brand equity and ownership.Blum has been recognized as a “Top Family Lawyer” three times by the Daily Journal and was named a “Family Law Trailblazer” by The National Law Journal. Her outstanding work in family law has also earned her recognition from Best Lawyers in America, Southern California Super Lawyers, and the Los Angeles Times.REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney’s fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/

