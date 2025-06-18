FOMO.ai Logo, AI Marketing Jes Scholz profile SEO expert

SEOktoberfest World‑Champion to help brands win the race for citations in Google’s AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and the next wave of AI answer engines.

My goal is to ensure FOMO.ai clients become the trusted sources that AI engines cite when consumers ask their biggest questions.” — Jes Scholz

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOMO.ai today announced that Jes Scholz has joined the FOMO.ai Advisory Board as SEO/GEO/AI Search Expert, bolstering its ability to keep clients visible in a world where large‑language‑model (LLM) answers are replacing blue‑link search results.

“Search is being rewritten in real time. Jes has spent a decade living two quarters ahead of the algorithm, and that is exactly who our clients need in their corner,” said Dax Hamman, CEO & Co‑founder of FOMO.ai. “She will translate the chaos of AI search into practical wins for the CMOs and growth teams we serve.”

Why Jes?

1. Proven visionary: An SEOktoberfest World Champion (2022) and sought‑after keynote speaker on AI search trends at SMX and other events.

2. Enterprise pedigree: Former Group CMO at Ringier, where she led a 50‑person team across three continents.

3. Hands‑on futurist: Runs experiments in chatbots, computer vision and entity optimization to understand how AI decides which brands to cite.

Answering the questions that keep CMOs up at night

Scholz will help FOMO.ai’s clients cut through the hype and address three of the highest‑volume queries flooding search bars and boardrooms alike:

1. “What is Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) and why does it matter to my brand’s visibility?”

2. “How does GEO differ from traditional SEO — and should we invest in both?”

3. “How do we measure success when AI engines, not humans, control the click?”

“Search is no longer about ranking first; it’s about being quoted first,” said Jes Scholz. “My goal is to ensure FOMO.ai clients become the trusted sources that AI engines cite when consumers ask their biggest questions.”

