Savant Unveils Summer Release Featuring Agentic Analytics Suite, Anthropic Partnership, and Enterprise Migration Tools

New Agentic Analytics Suite™, AI Innovation, and Migration Tools Help Enterprises Choose the Best Path for Analytics Optimization

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs , the leader in AI-powered analytics automation , today launched its Summer 2025 Release, the latest software update utilized by business users and analysts for faster decisioning and insights. The release introduces Savant’s first-to-market Agentic Analytics Suite™ and Intelligence Graph™, one-click integration with Anthropic Claude, and migration tools to help enterprises modernize from legacy self-service analytics platforms. As enterprises refine their automation, AI, and agentic strategies, Savant’s innovative analytics automation platform provides business leaders with flexibility and control to scale at their own pace and strike the right balance between data freedom and governance.New Savant Agentic Analytics Suite™At the heart of the Summer 2025 Release is the groundbreaking Savant Agentic Analytics Suite™, a collection of AI agents that empower business users to delegate routine tasks and workflows to bot-driven AI agents within Savant’s integrated platform. As companies strive to optimize efficiency and productivity, the Savant Agentic Analytics Suite™ acts as a force multiplier, automating fundamental yet time-consuming tasks and freeing analysts to work on higher-value initiatives.Savant’s first release of Agentic Analytics Suite offers intuitive, bot-driven agents, including:● Fuse Agent for fuzzy matching - Unifies disparate data by intelligently identifying and merging similar records across sources● Infer Agent for data enrichment - Enhances existing datasets by drawing in relevant external information● Shine Agent for data cleansing - Ensures data quality and accuracy by detecting and correcting errors, inconsistencies, and redundancies● Glean Agent for insights generation - Extracts meaningful patterns and actionable intelligence from complex datasets● Vision Agent for OCR and PDF extraction - Converts unstructured visual data into structured, usable information● Stylus Agent for auto-documentation - Auto-generates summaries and documentation of workflowsCombined with the next-gen Savant Intelligence Graph™, organizations now go beyond basic knowledge graph tools to benefit from Savant’s dynamic intelligence layer that iteratively learns and evolves, offering deeper insights and time savings of up to 80%.“Our Summer 2025 Release is more than a feature drop—it’s a full-stack transformation for analytics automation," states Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant Labs. “From intelligent agents to enterprise-grade controls and blazing performance, we are rewriting the playbook for enterprise data teams with one of our most innovative releases to date.”One-Click Anthropic Claude IntegrationThe release includes a native, one-click integration with Claude Sonnet 3.5 (v2) from Anthropic, enabling instant generative AI capabilities directly within the Savant environment. Unlike API-based approaches that require complex integration, Savant users can instantly invoke Claude to clean data, enrich master records, and run sentiment analysis in a spreadsheet-like interface. In quick, easy steps, business users can transform every row into a powerful LLM prompt for generative AI that is governed, guided, and enterprise-ready."Using Savant's generative AI capabilities offers Arrive faster time to data insights and hours saved on manually analyzing and cleaning data,” states Layla Martin, Director of Data and ML Engineering, Arrive Logistics. “We're also streamlining knowledge sharing across data warehouse users by ensuring documentation on data assets and data pipelines is always present."Engineered for Speed: Lightning Compute + SQL PushdownTo support high-volume, high-velocity use cases, Savant has advanced its Lightning Compute Engine and High-Performance SQL Pushdown Engine to supercharge data processing:● Run massive pipelines 10x faster in memory● Delegate heavy-compute tasks directly to Snowflake, Databricks, BigQuery, and others● Slash time and cost of 10-billion-row queries from hours to minutesEnterprise-Grade Governance and ControlEnterprises seeking greater control can take advantage of new workflow enhancements such as Smart Pausing™ and Advanced Automation Controls, while leveraging Tableau and OneDrive Orchestration Optimizers. These updates are designed to ensure workflows are always performant, stable, and compliant, no matter how large your scale or user base.Workflow Migration Made EasyFor enterprises transitioning from on-premise self-service analytics platforms or legacy systems, Savant introduces its Workflow Transformer application, supporting migration from a wide range of platforms and configurations, including Alteryx to Savant. The application preserves existing workflows from one platform, then recreates them in Savant whole, drastically cutting workflow steps by 50%. The Workflow Transformer tool helps companies accelerate their digital transformation initiatives such as moving from on-prem to cloud; ensures a future-proof pathway to leverage Gen AI and agentic capabilities when ready; improves resource optimization; and significantly lowers total cost of ownership by eliminating per-seat and server costs with Savant’s consumption-based model.Savant Summer Release is available immediately.For a personalized demo or more information, visit www.savantlabs.io ________________________________________About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an agentic AI analytics platform built to help business analysts access, prepare, and manage data faster and more securely. By replacing manual reporting tasks traditionally handled in spreadsheets and legacy tools, Savant enables enterprises to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, and deliver faster insights. The platform is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies, including Zynex Medical, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more, visit www.savantlabs.io

