Mayor Michelle Wu Announces Series of Juneteenth Events Honoring Black Freedom and Resilience

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston invites residents, families and visitors to a week of city-sponsored events honoring Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and celebrating Black freedom, resilience, and joy. The celebrations, led by the Equity and Inclusion Cabinet, in partnership with community leaders and cultural institutions, will take place across multiple locations from June 17 to June 21, 2025.

“Juneteenth is a call to action and a critical opportunity for us as a city to reflect on our work for racial equity and celebrate the triumphs and excellence of our Black community in Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I encourage every resident and family to attend an event this week to reflect, honor and be in community as we continue our work to make Boston a home for everyone.”

The following events are happening this week:

Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony

Tuesday, June 17 | 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.| Boston City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Downtown

Join the City of Boston for a commemorative flag-raising to mark Juneteenth. The ceremony will recognize the historical significance of June 19, 1865—when the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. This civic gathering honors Black history and the ongoing pursuit of justice and equity in Boston and beyond.

Echoes of Freedom: A Juneteenth Gospel Celebration

Wednesday, June 18 | 5:45 – 8:30 p.m. | Strand Theatre, 543 Columbia Road, Dorchester The City will host a special concert featuring the world-renowned Howard University Gospel Choir. Through powerful performances rooted in gospel tradition, this evening of music and reflection will uplift the voices and experiences of the Black community, celebrating joy, resistance, and liberation. Please register to attend this event at this link.

Juneteenth Community Celebration at Franklin Park

Saturday, June 21 | 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. | Franklin Park, Shattuck Picnic Area

The week of observance will conclude with a vibrant day-long celebration at Franklin Park, featuring music, food, dance, family-friendly activities, and community engagement. Residents from every neighborhood are invited to come together in the spirit of joy, remembrance, and unity.

"As communities across the country face growing challenges to preserving Black history and culture, Boston’s Juneteenth celebrations carry deeper meaning,” said Lori Nelson, Senior Advisor for Racial Justice. “Black history is American history — and Boston holds a unique place in that legacy, from the abolitionist movement to the ongoing pursuit of racial justice. This week, we honor that history and recommit to protecting it for generations to come."

“In a moment when efforts to erase Black history and the contributions of those who built this country are on the rise, Boston chooses to remember, to honor, and to celebrate,” said Chief of Equity and Inclusion Mariangely Solis Cervera. “We are a city shaped by Black brilliance — from our role in the abolitionist movement to the everyday acts of resilience and joy that define our communities. Boston is a city for everyone, and this Juneteenth, we honor the past while deepening our understanding of what justice requires today.”

All events are free and open to the public. For more details, please visit boston.gov/juneteenth. For accessibility accommodations, please contact Susan McCollin at susan.mccollin@boston.gov.