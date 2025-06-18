Energy-Saving Folsom California Home Hits Real Estate Market, Listed by Top 1% Realtor Rachel Adams Lee

101 Wilson Ct -Folsom CA Home For Sale Folsom CA Realtor Rachel Adams Lee The Rachel Adams Lee Real Estate Group Top Realtor Rachel Adams Lee Backyard of 101 Wilson Ct Folsom CA real estate

Nationally Recognized Top 1% by Wall Street Journal, Rachel Adams Lee Group with Keller Williams showcases home with owned Solar System in Folsom CA

With energy costs on the rise, buyers are actively looking for homes that offer long-term savings,” said Rachel Adams Lee. “This property’s owned solar system is environmentally conscious.” — Rachel Adams Lee of Keller Williams

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A beautifully maintained 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home at 101 Wilson Ct has officially hit the market, listed by Rachel Adams Lee , a top 1% real estate agent and founder of the Rachel Adams Lee Group at Keller Williams Realty. This corner-lot property features 2,185 square feet of energy-efficient, move-in ready living in one of Folsom’s most desirable neighborhoods.Built in 1986, the updated home not only offers Solar, it also features an open-concept layout with natural light, connecting kitchen, dining, and family rooms. Recent upgrades include a new AC unit, water heater, oven, microwave, attic insulation, and an owned solar system. The fully fenced backyard offers mature trees, entertaining space, and potential for a pool. A peaceful front-yard water feature greets visitors and sets a serene tone.“With energy costs on the rise, buyers are actively looking for homes that offer long-term savings,” said Rachel Adams Lee of Keller Williams Realty. “This property’s owned solar system is not only environmentally conscious—it’s a smart financial move. This is more than a home—it’s a canvas, ready for your personal touch,” said top agent, Lee. “It’s been lovingly maintained and now offers the rare opportunity to create a home that reflects the buyer’s unique style.”Folsom, located just 25 miles northeast of Sacramento, is recognized for its high quality of life, excellent schools, and blend of historic charm and modern amenities. Known for outdoor recreation, top-rated schools, and rich local culture, the city is a magnet for families, professionals, and retirees.The Property Highlights:- 3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Bathrooms- 2,185 sq ft on a spacious corner lot- Owned solar system- New AC, oven, microwave, water heater- Fully fenced backyard with space for a pool- Walking distance to top-rated Folsom schools- Serene water feature at entry- Natural light-filled open floor planFolsom, located just 25 miles northeast of Sacramento, continues to rank among the top cities in California for livability, safety, and education. Known for its scenic beauty and thriving job market, the city attracts homebuyers of all backgrounds—from tech professionals and entrepreneurs to growing families and retirees.One of Folsom’s most treasured features is its vibrant Historic District, a walkable neighborhood filled with locally owned shops, restaurants, and art galleries. This area also hosts year-round community events, including farmers markets, concerts, and seasonal festivals. With original 19th-century architecture and a connection to the city’s Gold Rush past, the district blends small-town charm with modern amenities.The city also features over 50 miles of biking and hiking trails, the renowned Johnny Cash Trail, and quick access to Folsom Lake, Lake Natoma, and the American River Parkway. “Folsom is one of my favorite communities to serve—it offers so much in terms of lifestyle, value, and long-term investment,” said Lee. “I bring the same passion and strategy to every listing, because my clients deserve the very best.”About Rachel Adams LeeRachel Adams Lee is a nationally recognized real estate professional ranked among the Top 1000 agents in the U.S. by The Wall Street Journal. She leads the Rachel Adams Lee Group, which consistently ranks in the top 1% in the region. In addition to her real estate expertise, Lee is a business coach and mother of three. Her team is known for combining innovative marketing strategies, skilled negotiation, and dedicated client care.To view the full listing and photos, visit: https://www.racheladamsleegroup.co/homes-for-sale/ca/folsom/95630/101-wilson-court/bid-28-225075039 PR Strategy and Media Consulting provided by Tricia Andreassen and MegaMediaBlast.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.