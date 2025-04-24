'Unstoppable Warrior' TV Show and Conference Speaker Tricia Andreassen to Headline Christian Faith Summit April24

Get Free Ticket Today Tricia Andreassen In Media Elevate Your Personal Brand and Get Featured Like Tricia - Go NOW to MegaMediaBlast.com FREE E-Book to Grow Your Business at NicheToNetworkBook.com by #1 Best Selling Author Tricia Andreassen Get Featured on the Largest Media Networks Today! Go To MegaMediaBlast.com and Get Featured Within The Week!

#1 Best Selling Author, Inspirational and Resilience Speaker Tricia Andreassen shares life-building strategies at Christian Faith summit

Realtor.com, operated by Move,Inc a subsidiary of NewsCorp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

“When you unlock your inner warrior, you begin to realize the power of your story and how your voice can make a difference on someone else's life.” — Tricia Andreassen

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tricia Andreassen —an internationally acclaimed Speaker, #1 10x Best-Selling Author, Singer/Songwriter, Mixed Media Prophetic Artist, and one of the most respected brand and leadership strategists in business today, the Unstoppable Warrior, has been selected to speak at the Christian Faith Summit. On **April 24, 2025**, she will headline the *I Deserve Success* Summit—a no-cost global event where attendees can access her signature talk through a personal registration link at https://IDeserveSuccess.com/Tricia-Andreassen Andreassen started singing in church at age 5 and has spoken in church her entire life. "I preached my first official sermon when I was in middle school." Says Andreassen, "I am a fourth-generation media person. My great-grandfather was a minister, and my grandpa preached on the radio in the 1940s while my mom and her sisters, known as the Harman sisters, sang. They did radio and traveled to different locations. I am so blessed to be a part of this wonderful summit as I love bringing interactive teaching, coaching, and training to women."Andreassen's sister mentored her business as a teenager, and she bought her first real estate property at 19, got her real estate license, and quickly became a top performer. By the time she was 27, she became a National Speaker and Sales Trainer for Realtor.com (NWSA), where she ranked in the President’s Club, rose in ranks in conducting sales training for the entire national sales force, and was #1 in sales in her region. From there, she grew a 7-figure branding, website development, SEO, and online lead generation marketing strategy company from the bonus room of her home and a toddler on her hip, showing Realtors how to maximize their presence by building a personal brand and developing an online presence. She became the #1 Authority in helping the top 1% of sales executives and became higher in demand with the launch of her #1 Best Selling Book, Interfusion Marketing. As CEO, she secured strategic partnerships with RE/MAX, Keller Williams, and the National Association of Realtors (NAR). While leading the company, her personal brand exploded, where she spoke for the largest franchise conventions such as Keller Williams Realty, Century 21, RE/MAX, Prudential, State Associations, the National Association of Realtors, and many more. She solidified herself as a prominent brand. In 2016, Andreassen had a personal calling to help stories of faith get evangelized through the written word. As she shared her message with others, such as John Maxwell leadership coaches, she began to help leaders of faith learn how to grow their heart-filled messages to expand their reach and collaborate on CoAuthor projects to reach more people.Andreassen's decades of experience have her featured globally on NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, and even working on set live with Dr. Oz, 20/20, GMA, Good Morning Britain, 700 Club Canada, as well as being on conference stages such as the Global Media Summit. "Over the last few years, a lot of people have gone into different fields of coaching," says Andreassen. "The challenge is that these coaches who say they are coaches have never gotten extensive certifications and education in learning how to become certified as a coach. They have never built companies or personal brands. They have never seen 7 figures in sales. They have never been in front of thousands of people and are coaching on how to do it. Even worse, they personally have never hired a coach for themselves. It really frustrates me because 96% of businesses fail within the first 5 years, and they don't know where to get help or who to go to. That is why I am also glad to know Kelly, who has a background in leadership and business like I do. " She continues.Kelly A. Gormeley Soto has organized this faith-filled summit to pour into the hearts and minds of women who have a deep desire in their hearts to have better lives, careers, and businesses. My speaking will entail sharing how to get clear and move forward with a specific plan to grow your life and apply it to business decisions. My hope is that I am able to share some powerful insights at this free event and provide a solid foundation for success. If someone is willing to implement it, the roadmap I will share will be life-changing. Kelly is an incredible leader and a powerful coach to women. She knows how to help women build their wealth and legacy. With that, she also crosses over to help women who need spiritual insight and direction to improve their lives. I am the woman, wife, mom, and business leader inspired to know and learn from her." Comments AndreassenKelly A. Gormeley Soto is the visionary force behind the I Deserve Success Summit , who is hosting Andreassen—a movement birthed from her deep desire to break generational curses, ignite purpose, and empower women to create the life they truly deserve. With over 27 years in financial services and a lifelong passion for transformation, Kelly brings strategy, soul, and spirit to every space she leads. Her mission is to awaken the faith-driven woman who knows she’s meant for more, and to help her rise—confident, clear, and called. Hosting this summit is not just an event for Kelly; it’s an assignment. Bringing powerhouse voices like Tricia Andreassen to the platform is part of her commitment to aligning women with God’s vision for their lives and giving them the tools, support, and community they need to walk boldly in it. "I am honored to have Tricia speaking. She is a powerhouse of personal coaching knowledge as well as professional."As Founder of CEO of Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute, the Live Life Unstoppable™ podcast and lifestyle brand, InterfusionProAI™ marketing content software system that includes book writing tools, keynote writing solutions, social media postings and more as well as Success Mastery University™, Andreassen equips faith-driven leaders to evangelize their message and attract aligned clients by mastering visibility, voice, and legacy impact. Her InterfusionProAI™ platform is a revolutionary content and marketing engine built to help coaches, consultants, and high-achieving professionals create branded ecosystems that convert influence into income. She loves helping entrepreneurs, business leaders, doctors, authors, and executives turn their story into a platform, their message into a movement, and their expertise into a scalable business. She has helped hundreds of leaders become best-selling authors and media experts, as well as featured keynote speakers in their expertise. "We are Authority Building Architects ," Says Andreassen. "We've built an ecosystem designed to take visionary Entrepreneurs from hidden to highly visible - interfusing faith, strategy, marketing, media, AI-driven, and publishing power.“When you unlock your inner warrior within, and realize the story that can be used to make a positive impact on others, your life will have such clarity and purpose you can't wait to get up every day and do what you love." Says Andreassen.Through Andreassen’s exclusive registration link, attendees will access her headline session and receive a bonus pass to additional summit speakers hosted by visionary leader Kelly A. Gormeley Soto.To attend Tricia’s session and gain access to the expanded speaker lineup, visit: https://www.IDeserveSuccess.com/Tricia-Andreassen Media Inquiries & Booking Requests:Tricia Andreassen Speaker TeamEmail: PublicRelations@CLPLI.comPhone: 828-812-8445Web: HTTP://TriciaAndreassen.com

Going From Expert To Authority

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.