Speaker Tricia Andreassen Interviews #1 Bestselling Author Al Ferreira on Youth and Servant Leadership

Serve those who lead and serve others – that simple truth transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary leadership” — Al Ferreira

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an inspiring conversation that bridges decades of experience in leadership and youth development, motivational speaker and bestselling author Tricia Andreassen sat down with Alvaro “Al” Ferreira—#1 bestselling author and a 43-year veteran in youth programming—for a powerful interview on building servant leadership in the next generation.Ferreira, who has spent over four decades shaping young lives through the YMCA, Scouting, and camp communities across the nation, is now using his expertise to help camp directors bring character to life in intentional, lasting ways.“With over 40 years in youth development, I help camp leaders bring character to life—not by adding more programs, but by creating a values-driven culture that lives in every moment of camp,” says Ferreira. “From crafting ACA-aligned curriculum to coaching staff and supporting grant proposals, my mission is simple: to help camps become unforgettable spaces where character isn’t just taught—it’s lived.”The interview highlights how Ferreira’s work aligns with the American Camp Association’s Character at Camp initiative and offers practical insights for camp leaders, youth pastors, and educators. His approach centers on weaving core values into every aspect of the camp experience—from cabins and campfires to the walk between archery and horseback riding.Andreassen, known for her work in faith-driven leadership and personal transformation, calls Ferreira “a guiding voice for youth development in a time when authentic leadership is needed more than ever.”The full interview is available on the Live Life Unstoppable podcast and YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLMY71NnO7E&t=133sl . For those planning to apply for the ACA’s Character at Camp grant, Ferreira is currently offering support to camps looking to design impactful, purpose-driven proposals.

