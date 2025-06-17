GoHighLevel Extends 50% Discount on All Pricing Plans During Global Summer Promo Ending Soon

GoHighLevel Discount summer promo

For a limited time, businesses worldwide can access GoHighLevel’s complete marketing suite at half price, ideal for scaling fast this season and beyond.

Every day you wait, every second you delay is a client you lose to someone faster, leaner, and better equipped with the right system and tools. This offer won’t wait, your competition won’t either.” — Anonymous

FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel, a leading all-in-one CRM and marketing automation platform, has launched a limited-time global Summer Promotion offering 50% off all subscription plans for both new and existing users. The promotion is designed to help marketers, agencies, and entrepreneurs enhance their operations and scale faster during the peak business season—all while cutting platform costs in half. This discount applies across Starter, Unlimited, and Pro tiers, providing flexible entry points for businesses at every stage.==> To Join & Save 50% Off Your First 3 Months, Click Here! GoHighLevel Summer Discount Promotion Details by PlanHighLevel Starter Plan – 50% Off (Regularly $97 → $48.50 per month)- Designed for solo professionals and early-stage businesses, the Starter plan includes:- Unlimited users and contacts- Three sub-accounts for managing clients or projects- Funnel and email split testing- Built-in prospecting tool (daily usage limits apply)This entry-level option provides a powerful launchpad for building marketing funnels and client outreach with minimal overhead.HighLevel Unlimited Plan – 50% Off (Regularly $297 → $148.50 per month)Best suited for growing teams and mid-sized agencies, this tier builds on Starter by adding:- Unlimited sub-accounts- White-labeled desktop app- Resellable WhatsApp, WordPress, and AI Employee tools- One custom dashboard for branded analytics- Basic API access for added flexibilityIt’s a scalable solution for teams managing multiple brands or client environments.HighLevel Pro Plan – 50% Off (Regularly $497 → $248.50 per month)Created for enterprise agencies and SaaS providers, the Pro plan includes all Unlimited features plus:- SaaS Mode with full white-label capabilities- Automated client reporting and re-billing- SaaS Configurator for packaging services- Advanced API integration- Unlimited dashboards and user-level reporting- Support for custom objects and deep CRM customizationThis plan delivers end-to-end infrastructure for agencies ready to run their own SaaS business on HighLevel’s framework.Learn more here about it: https://khrissteven.com/gohighlevel-summer Why GoHighLevel Discount and Why NowThe Summer Promo arrives at a pivotal time for businesses looking to streamline operations, reduce tech stack costs, and accelerate client acquisition. GoHighLevel replaces single-purpose tools with one unified system, like Calendly, WordPress, ClickFunnels, ActiveCampaign, landing page builders, CRMs, scheduling apps, and automation platforms.Users benefit from:- Multi-channel marketing: email, SMS, voicemail drops, and AI chatbots- Sales automation: advanced pipeline tracking, custom workflows, automated follow-ups- Communication tools: integrated phone system, appointment calendars, and live chat- Conversion features: funnel builders, membership sites, course hosting, and form trackingWith the 50% discount available for a short time, the promotion gives users a low-risk way to test the full capabilities of GoHighLevel and launch new initiatives without being constrained by typical subscription costs.How to Claim the HighLevel Summer Offer & Promo TermsThe Summer Promotion is available globally and applies to all GoHighLevel subscription plans.Here’s how users can participate:- Eligibility: Offer is open to both new and existing users- Discount Period: 50% off applies to the first three monthly billing cyclesAccess:- New users can begin with a 30-day free trial, then apply the discount at signup- Existing users can upgrade or switch plans during the promotion windowDeadline: The promotional offer ends on June 22, 2025, and will not be extended.To take advantage of the discount, users must:Platform Benefits & EcosystemGoHighLevel continues to set itself apart with a growing ecosystem that supports marketers at every stage of business. Users gain access to a broad set of integrated features and community-driven resources, including:- Unified dashboard: Centralized management of leads, campaigns, funnels, and communications- Unlimited usage: No caps on users, contacts, emails, funnels, or automations- Custom branding: White-label tools for both web and mobile, allowing full brand control- Reseller features: SaaS Mode, re-billing, client-level dashboards, and multi-account automation- Educational resources: Built-in training, certification programs, and weekly product updates- Support & infrastructure: 24/7 chat support, public status tracking, and global server reachThe GoHighLevel platform is trusted by thousands of agencies, consultants, and entrepreneurs worldwide, with a reputation for delivering consistent uptime and responsive development based on user feedback.HighLevel User Testimonials, Reviews & Success SnapshotsGoHighLevel users continue to report strong ROI, streamlined operations, and accelerated client growth since adopting the platform.- “I replaced five different tools with GoHighLevel and saved over $400 a month—without sacrificing performance,” said digital strategist Carla Mendez.- “Our agency scaled from 12 to over 50 clients in one year, thanks to SaaS Mode and automated reporting,” noted Leo Turner, founder of Turner Growth Systems.- “The mobile app and white-label features gave us a competitive edge in client retention,” shared Michelle Evans, a marketing consultant based in the UK.These stories reflect GoHighLevel’s core mission: to provide the most comprehensive and customizable marketing platform without complexity or bloated costs.==> To Get The Discount Promo, Please Click Here to Sign up & Save About GoHighLevelFounded in 2018, GoHighLevel is a leading SaaS platform designed to centralize and simplify marketing operations for agencies, consultants, and entrepreneurs. The platform combines CRM, funnel building, automation, communications, and white-label capabilities into a single unified interface.Serving more than 500,000 businesses worldwide, GoHighLevel empowers users to streamline client workflows, scale lead generation, and launch white-labeled SaaS offerings with ease. With advanced customization options, powerful integrations, and dedicated support, the company continues to lead the shift toward unified marketing solutions.GoHighLevel is headquartered in Florida, USA, with a global presence and an expanding ecosystem of partners, educators, and certified agencies.

