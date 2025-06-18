ACI Jet’s Latest Aircraft Flight Deck & Connectivity Mod Embodies 'Fly Like New' Campaign Promise

Major satellite communications, modernized flight deck, and stunning interior refresh bring new life to twenty year old Citation XLS.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACI Jet ’s FAA Part 145 Repair Station has completed its first Garmin G5000 integrated avionics suite installation on a Citation XLS, paired with the installation of Starlink satellite internet and a complete interior refurbishment. The comprehensive upgrade adds years of life and value to the airframe, transforming it into a state-of-the-art platform that rivals the latest factory-new aircraft in both performance and passenger experience.The project marks one of the industry’s earliest installations of Starlink internet on a Citation XLS, made possible by the Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) release just weeks prior to the aircraft’s induction. ACI Jet’s MRO team took full advantage of the opportunity to pair cutting-edge connectivity with Garmin’s flagship avionics suite and a reimagined interior designed for comfort, durability, and aesthetic appeal.“This wasn’t just a panel upgrade,” said Brian Ford, Avionics Manager for ACI Jet. “From the front office to the cabin, this project modernized every touchpoint for pilots and passengers. We delivered an aircraft that’s as good—or better—than new.”With limited upgrade paths available for the Citation XLS, the Garmin G5000 emerged as the refreshingly capable and technologically advanced avionics solution. The upgrade replaces aging analog systems with a modern, fully integrated glass cockpit featuring electronic flight bag (EFB) integration, domestic CPDLC capability, enhanced situational awareness, and streamlined pilot workflows.The project required meticulous removal of legacy systems and careful integration of new wiring and components, with ACI Jet’s experienced avionics and inspection teams working hand-in-hand to maintain aircraft integrity throughout.The Starlink installation—among the first of its kind for the XLS—provides the fastest inflight internet currently available in business aviation. While the XLS typically operates within Air-to-Ground (ATG) coverage areas, the addition of Starlink ensures speed and reliability across a broader range of missions.With downtime already scheduled for flight deck and connectivity upgrades, the aircraft also received a full interior refresh coordinated by ACI Jet. Upgrades included reupholstered seating, new carpeting, mirror replacements, and refinished woodwork. ACI Jet’s team completed all structural modifications required for the installations, as well as interior removal, shipping and reinstallation.The multi-month project required ongoing coordination between ACI Jet’s avionics, maintenance, interior, and inspection teams. A thorough post-installation review ensured system functionality and integrity of the new installations, along with completion of the comprehensive scheduled maintenance. The customer’s flight crew voiced high praise following the successful first test flight—reporting zero squawks on return to service.ACI Jet anticipates increasing demand for bundled modernization packages, particularly as operators seek to future-proof legacy aircraft amid rising operating costs and equipment obsolescence. The company is already seeing strong interest in Garmin flight deck upgrades for other Citation models and continued momentum behind Starlink retrofits for business jets of all sizes.“This project sets a new benchmark for Citation XLS modernizations,” concluded Ford. “It’s the kind of work that defines who we are—deeply capable, future-focused, and relentlessly committed to excellence.”About ACI Jet MROFlight crew efficiency, productivity, safety, and personal comfort reign supreme when operational conditions demand peak performance. We also operate aircraft, so can make confident and informed investment recommendations to jet owners and operators for the front and the back of the aircraft. For flight crew and passenger comfort and efficiency, communications and connectivity, major inspections and repairs on the West Coast, there’s only ACI Jet. Modernize your aircraft and maximize your experience–all while minimizing your downtime. ACI Jet is a Bombardier Authorized Service Facility (ASF) with capabilities for light/line maintenance on Challenger* aircraft and certain Global* aircraft. Learn more at mro.acijet.com *Trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

