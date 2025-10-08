Asheville Senior Chorus Celebrates Local Talent with 'Magical Moments: The Music of Dave Bates'

Free community concert at UNCA’s Reuter Center honors a beloved Asheville composer whose songs have touched hearts for decades

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music has a way of bringing people together, and in Asheville, few know that better than the singers of the Asheville Senior Chorus (ASC). This fall, the community ensemble will share that spirit in a special concert celebrating one of their own: acclaimed local composer, playwright, and pianist Dave Bates.The performance, Magical Moments: The Music of Dave Bates, takes place Sunday, October 26 at 3:00 PM at the Reuter Center on the University of North Carolina at Asheville campus. Admission is free and open to the public.For Music Director Chuck Taft, who has led the chorus for more than 25 years, the concert is more than just a performance. It is a tribute to connection.“This program feels deeply personal,” Taft said. “Dave’s music captures the heart of what community art is all about. It celebrates real people, real stories, and melodies that make you feel seen.”David Alan Bates has been a familiar face in Asheville’s music circles since 1994. Over the years, he has written seven full-length musicals, more than 200 songs, and countless instrumental works. His compositions have been performed from Asheville to Manhattan, including Scott and Zelda, produced off-off-Broadway in 2000, and Stonewall, workshopped in New York City in 2017.Bates’s work blends humor, history, and emotion in ways that feel both timeless and distinctly Appalachian. His song “A Prayer for This Great Nation,” recently featured at Asheville’s “No Kings” rally, showing how his music continues to resonate with today’s audiences.“Dave’s songs tell stories of love, resilience, and belonging — themes that mean even more when sung by a community chorus like ours,” said Taft.The Asheville Senior Chorus itself has a story as rich as its repertoire. Founded in 1998 as the College for Seniors Choir, the group began as part of the North Carolina Center for Creative Retirement. Over the years, it merged with the Community Chorus of Asheville and evolved into the Reuter Center Singers. In 2025, the ensemble embraced its new name, Asheville Senior Chorus, to reflect a broader mission of welcoming singers from across the region.Today, the chorus includes members from all walks of life who come together weekly to rehearse everything from classical works to pop, Broadway, and jazz favorites. Under Taft’s direction, and with accompanist Eric Fricke at the piano, the group performs several major concerts each year and lends its voices to community events, from veterans’ ceremonies to holiday celebrations.“The joy of singing doesn’t fade with age,” Taft added. “If anything, it grows stronger. Our singers bring a lifetime of experience to every note, and that’s what gives the music its depth.”Event Details:What: Asheville Senior Chorus presents Magical Moments: The Music of Dave BatesWhen: Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 3:00 PMWhere: Reuter Center, UNC Asheville CampusAdmission: Free and open to the publicParking: Visitor Parking Information For more information, visit ashevilleseniorchorus.com About the Asheville Senior Chorus:The Asheville Senior Chorus is a community choir dedicated to lifelong learning, friendship, and the joy of singing. Based at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNC Asheville, the chorus performs a diverse range of music throughout the year and welcomes members from across Western North Carolina.

