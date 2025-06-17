Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Invest $3.4 Million to Support Usask's Integrated Genomics for Sustainable Animal Agriculture and Environmental Stewardship Project

CANADA, June 17 - Released on June 17, 2025

Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Heath MacDonald and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison today announced $3.4 million over four years to support the development of two new facilities at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) which includes the Omics Resource Centre at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine (WCVM) and Beef Reprotech facilities at the Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence (LFCE).

The investment will be delivered through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) as part of the governments' commitment to support partnerships with strategic agricultural research organizations.

The new initiative, called IntegrOmes (Integrated Genomics for Sustainable Animal Agriculture and Environmental Stewardship), will advance beef genetics by matching genomic markers with desirable traits and evaluate reproductive efficiencies. This integrated approach will enable producers to make more precise and data-driven breeding decisions that improve livestock productivity in Saskatchewan.

“Innovation - like what we are seeing through genomics research - is vital to the continued success of Canada’s agriculture sector,” MacDonald said. “This shared investment with Saskatchewan will support the expanded efforts of these facilities and ensure a vibrant future for Saskatchewan’s livestock sector.”

"Saskatchewan producers already bring generations of expertise and innovation to our livestock sector, and this investment builds on that legacy - helping ensure Saskatchewan's ranchers remain global leaders at what they do best," Harrison said. "The work of USask is recognized globally, and we are proud to support this initiative and the livestock sector it serves."

The IntegrOmes project will address issues of beef cattle production and reproductive efficiency, animal health and the environment through the adoption of genomic tools. Saskatchewan producers will benefit from having access to these tools to stay competitive in the domestic and international market.

"Genomic research is advancing rapidly, and USask is leading the way in this evolving field," University of Saskatchewan Research Vice-President Baljit Singh said. "Our researchers are applying cutting-edge methods to advance our understanding of beef genetics, which couldn't be possible without the support of this joint funding from the provincial and federal governments. We thank them for their continued support as we aspire to be the university the world needs."

USask, the WCVM and the LFCE are world-class research, teaching and knowledge-transfer facilities that connect innovation across the livestock production chain. USask's work in feedlot and cow-calf management, veterinary science and forage systems plays a vital role in driving improvements in productivity and sustainability in the sector.

This investment builds on the long-standing support for agricultural research by the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan. Through shared priorities under Sustainable CAP, over the past five years nearly $170 million has been committed in Saskatchewan toward research to improve productivity, expand markets and ensure our agri-food products remain globally competitive.

With today's announcement, USask's LFCE and the WCVM continue to strengthen Saskatchewan's reputation as a global leader in high-quality, safe and sustainable food production.

Sustainable CAP is a five-year, $3.5 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments.

To strengthen competitiveness, innovation and resiliency of Canada's agriculture, agri-food and agri-based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

-30-

For more information, contact: