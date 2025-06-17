Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi welcomes Economic Governance School in Ghana

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, has welcomed the convening of the sixth iteration of the Economic Governance School for public service leaders in Ghana.

The Economic Governance School is convened by South Africa’s National School of Government (NSG), the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and the Kenya School of Government (KSG). It is delivered in three modules. Module 1 is being delivered in Accra from 16–20 June 2025. This iteration brings together members of the legislature, members of the executive, heads of department and academics from South Africa, Ghana, Liberia, Kenya. Modules 2 and 3 will respectively be hosted in South Africa in August and in Kenya in October 2025.

This three-module provision takes economic governance capacity building to greater heights as the regional schools of government collaborate to enable Members of the Executive and senior public leaders to:

Enhance leadership and oversight capabilities, and broaden perspectives through analysis and critical reflection

Re-examine governance challenges that constrain inclusivity and sustainable economic growth locally and continentally

Create a public service that thrives in a digital world and develop anticipatory capabilities to prepare for the future

Since its approval by Cabinet in August 2020, the Economic Governance School has been implemented as a seasonal programme that brought together over 150 members of the executive and senior officials from South Africa and eight other African states. These include the 2023 South Africa–Kenya exchange arrangement in Pretoria and Mombasa, and the 2024 South Africa–Zambia joint delivery in Lusaka.

The programme remains relevant as we accelerate the attainment of the 2030 development goals and 2063 aspirations.

