Derby Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order (x3)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5002579

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop A- East, Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/16/2025 at approximately 1750 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order (3 Counts)

ACCUSED: Daniel Garvatt

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 16, 2025, the Vermont State Police concluded an investigation that determined that Daniel Garvatt (47) violated an active Abuse Prevention Order on three occasions while he was incarcerated at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, VT. Garvatt was issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court- Orleans Criminal Division on July 15, 2025 at 0830 hours to address the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/16/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court- Orleans Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.