Governor Katie Hobbs Releases Statement On The Anniversary Of Arizona’s Medicaid Restoration Becoming Law In Arizona

Today marks the twelfth anniversary of Governor Jan Brewer signing Medicaid restoration legislation into law, expanding Medicaid and ensuring the state followed Proposition 204 and delivered health care to hundreds of thousands of Arizonans. Governor Katie Hobbs, who proudly voted for this legislation as a state senator, issued the following statement:

“Today marks the anniversary of the day Medicaid restoration became law in Arizona — a pivotal, bipartisan milestone that has saved lives and made our state stronger. Expanding Medicaid wasn’t just the right thing to do, it was one of my proudest and most meaningful votes as a state senator. It lowered costs, shored up rural hospitals, and provided healthcare coverage to nearly 300,000 working Arizonans.

“Now, as Washington politicians consider rolling back this progress, I stand with former Gov. Jan Brewer, Arizona families, and countless Arizona healthcare and business leaders in calling on Congress to change course. Slashing Medicaid would eliminate thousands of jobs, rip away healthcare from hundreds of thousands of Arizonans, and put rural hospitals and community health clinics at risk of closure, jeopardizing access to care for not just Medicaid recipients, but everyone who relies on those providers.

“Arizona showed the country what’s possible when we put people over politics – and it’s time Washington followed our lead.”