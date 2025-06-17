Andre Chavez Wins Best Poster Award at Prestigious IEEE Photovoltaic Specialists Conference

Andre Chavez Receives Award

Osazda Energy's Chief Engineer, Andre Chavez, awarded at IEEE Photovoltaic Specialists Conference for Packaging, Reliability, Recyclability, and Supply Chain.

It’s an honor to be recognized among such a talented community. I’m grateful to the University of New Mexico, Osazda Energy, and our many collaborators for their support in this work.” — Andre Chavez

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osazda Energy is proud to announce that Chief Engineer, Andre Chavez, has been awarded the Best Poster Award for Area 4: Packaging, Reliability, Recyclability, and Supply Chain at the IEEE 53rd Photovoltaic Specialists Conference (PVSC-53).This award recognizes excellence in research and presentation within a critical area of photovoltaics focused on enhancing the durability, sustainability, and logistical viability of solar technologies. Chavez’s poster stood out among a competitive field of international presenters, offering innovative insights that advance the reliability and long-term performance of photovoltaic systems.Hosted annually, the IEEE PVSC is one of the world’s premier technical conferences for photovoltaic science and engineering. The event draws leading researchers, industry professionals, and policymakers to share breakthroughs and collaborate on the future of solar energy.“It’s an honor to be recognized among such a talented and forward-thinking community,” said Chavez. “I’m grateful to the University of New Mexico, Osazda Energy, and our many collaborators for their support in this work.” Click here to learn more about the IEEE PVSC Poster Contest and this year’s awardees. General information about the IEEE PVSC conference.Media Contact:Andre ChavezOsazda Energyandre.chavez@osazda.com

