Judicial Branch Language Access Program Hosts Inaugural Interpreter Conference
The Nebraska Judicial Branch Language Access Program (LAP) hosted its first-ever Interpreter Conference on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Boys Town National Headquarters in Omaha. This milestone event marked a natural progression in LAP’s commitment to supporting and engaging interpreter partners through professional development, collaboration, and strategic planning.
To ensure a rich and relevant experience, conference presenters were drawn from within the Nebraska Judicial Branch. Their combined expertise and practical insights provided valuable guidance to interpreters navigating both the day-to-day realities of court and probation interpretation as well as long-term professional growth.
A total of 44 interpreters participated in the conference, attending either in person or virtually. The agenda featured a range of timely and impactful topics, including judicial resources, the role of district court referees, technology, secondary trauma, mediation, and trials.
The conference served as both a learning opportunity and a reaffirmation of LAP’s ongoing partnership with the interpreter community.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.