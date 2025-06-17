Judicial Branch Language Access Program Hosts Inaugural Interpreter Conference

The Nebraska Judicial Branch Language Access Program (LAP) hosted its first-ever Interpreter Conference on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Boys Town National Headquarters in Omaha. This milestone event marked a natural progression in LAP’s commitment to supporting and engaging interpreter partners through professional development, collaboration, and strategic planning.

To ensure a rich and relevant experience, conference presenters were drawn from within the Nebraska Judicial Branch. Their combined expertise and practical insights provided valuable guidance to interpreters navigating both the day-to-day realities of court and probation interpretation as well as long-term professional growth.

A total of 44 interpreters participated in the conference, attending either in person or virtually. The agenda featured a range of timely and impactful topics, including judicial resources, the role of district court referees, technology, secondary trauma, mediation, and trials.

The conference served as both a learning opportunity and a reaffirmation of LAP’s ongoing partnership with the interpreter community.