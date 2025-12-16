Nebraska Communities Celebrate National Adoption Day with Joy, Permanency, and Family Milestones

Communities across Nebraska marked National Adoption Day in November with heartwarming celebrations honoring children finding their forever families.

In Norfolk, CASA of Elkhorn Valley welcomed nearly 100 attendees to a science-themed celebration, “Families Are the Perfect Formula,” hosted at the YMCA. The event, organized by caseworker Kari Kraenow, brought families together for activities and recognition of the importance of permanency.

Lancaster County celebrated 19 children achieving permanency during a lively morning at the courthouse. Families enjoyed a full slate of festivities, including arts and crafts, face painting, a balloon artist, games, refreshments, and a special photo session with a professional photographer capturing each family’s first official portrait. More than 260 people attended, and every child received a book bag or goodie bag to mark the occasion.

In Douglas County, the 25th annual Adoption Day highlighted powerful stories of family unity and welcomed retired Judge Wadie Thomas as the guest speaker. Judge Thomas started Adoption Day in Douglas County in 2000.

Omaha mother Sheila Burrell adopted her second set of twins, bringing all eight siblings together under one roof—a long-awaited dream. Burrell shared her gratitude for the journey, while Judge Candice Novak emphasized the profound importance of permanency for children and families.

Another Douglas County family, Anton and Marquelia Holland, finalized the adoption of siblings Misael and Margaret. After fostering them since 2021, the Hollands celebrated becoming a permanent family, reflecting on their joy and the deep meaning of providing stability and love.

Across Nebraska, National Adoption Day served as a reminder of the profound impact families make in the lives of children—and the community’s shared commitment to supporting permanency, stability, and hope.

