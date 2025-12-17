Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Honors Program Graduate

On December 12, 2025, the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court celebrated the graduation of one of its participants at the Madison County Courthouse, with the Honorable Mark Johnson presiding. Retired District Court Judge James Kube also attended the hearing and celebration; Judge Kube oversaw the graduates’ hearings throughout the majority of his time in the program. Graduation marks the successful completion of a rigorous program that integrates comprehensive behavioral health treatment, close community supervision, and a strong emphasis on personal accountability.

Drug courts, also known as problem-solving courts, provide an alternative path through the justice system for nonviolent offenders struggling with substance use. While operating within the traditional court structure, these courts use a collaborative, team-based approach to address the root causes of criminal behavior, particularly addiction and recidivism.

The mission of drug courts is to reduce repeat offenses, enhance public safety, and support long-term recovery through effective treatment. This is achieved through evidence-based practices such as validated risk and needs assessments, individualized treatment plans, frequent and random drug testing, and a structured system of incentives and sanctions. Participants also have access to a broad range of rehabilitative and supportive services designed to help them build stable, healthy, and productive lives.

Photo (L to R): Retired Judge James Kube, graduate Timothy, and Judge Mark Johnson.