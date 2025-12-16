Vision Forward: Office of Public Guardian Advances Strategic Planning Process

The Office of Public Guardian has seen firsthand the growing need for guardianship services in Nebraska communities. We believe that it is vital for our vision, mission, and policies to reflect changing needs and circumstances. With this goal in mind, the OPG partnered recently with two consultants to facilitate a strategic planning process. They evaluated current resources and needs of private and successor guardians, both of whom play an important role in ensuring that the OPG can serve the largest possible number of individuals with the greatest need. The information provided will allow us to develop tools to better serve and assist existing private guardians and train and recruit volunteers to serve as successor guardians.

These consultants have also guided our staff and stakeholders through questions designed to crystallize our mission and enhance our efficacy. All employees had an opportunity to share ideas and concerns during in-depth discussions in November. Some members the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation and the OPG’s Advisory Council also took part in this conversation. We considered our current strengths, identified opportunities for growth, discussed our aspirations, and envisioned results. This process is multi-faceted and ongoing, but the OPG has already gained valuable insight that will inform us of our next steps as an agency.