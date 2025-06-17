Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Bastrop

TEXAS, June 17 - June 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Bastrop on June 26. Held throughout the year in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Small businesses are the cornerstone of our vibrant communities and the driving force behind Texas’ thriving economy,” said Governor Abbott. “With more than 3.3 million small businesses across Texas, employing nearly half of all working Texans, our state continues to lead in job creation and business expansion. I invite all small business owners and entrepreneurs to attend this Governor’s Small Business Summit or one in their region."

The Governor's Small Business Summit in Bastrop brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Summit — Bastrop

Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Bastrop Convention & Exhibit Center

1408 Chestnut St. B

Bastrop, TX 78602

Session Topics:

Grow or Go: Knowing When to Scale or Sell Your Small Business

Strategies for Growth: Leveraging State & Local Programs

Harnessing the Power of Technology for Your Small Business

Keynote: Clint Howard, Artist & Owner, Pyrology Foundry & Studio

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.

Registration is also open for all upcoming 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations:

July 10: Rockport-Fulton

July 24: Waxahachie

August 7: Pharr

August 21: Big Lake

September 11: Eagle Pass

September 25: Carthage

October 9: Dalhart

October 23: Denton (Women-Focused Event)

November 13: Belton (Veteran-Focused Event)

The Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.