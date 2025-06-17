America’s Moral Compass: The Beginning of Sorrows Delivers a Bold Wake-Up Call to a Nation in Crisis

Author Tina M. Ray urges readers to examine their lives, return to biblical truth, and prepare for Christ’s return before it’s too late.

COLORA, MD, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With prophetic urgency and spiritual clarity, author Tina M. Ray releases her book, America’s Moral Compass: The Beginning of Sorrows, a timely and heartfelt call to a nation adrift in moral decay. In the face of lawlessness, confusion, and the spiritual erosion of society, Ray’s book shines a biblical light on current world events, compelling readers to reflect, repent, and renew their hearts in alignment with God’s Word.

Drawing from scripture, personal conviction, and the undeniable fulfillment of prophecy, America’s Moral Compass delivers a powerful message of warning and hope. As the world teeters on the edge of chaos, Ray challenges readers to ask the critical question: Are your lamps trimmed and ready to meet the Bridegroom—Jesus Christ?

“Judgment is coming and we need to be ready,” says Ray. “Through the lens of scripture, we can clearly see the timeline of God’s plan unfolding. This is not a time for spiritual sleep—it’s a time to humble ourselves, seek His face, and return to righteousness.”

Inspired by the global upheaval of the pandemic, the emotional loss of loved ones, and the unsettling shifts in freedom and faith, Tina M. Ray turned to the Bible for answers. What she found was a sobering truth: the signs of the times are not just headlines—they are spiritual signals. Through detailed biblical analysis and heartfelt guidance, each chapter of her book builds upon the last, helping readers examine their lives, make meaningful changes, and embrace salvation through Jesus Christ.

Ray underscores that salvation remains available to all who seek it, pointing to Romans 10:9–10 KJV: "If thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved."

Tina M. Ray lives in rural Cecil County, Maryland with her husband of 34 years, Gary. Together, they serve faithfully at Porters Grove Baptist Church, where Tina is active in several ministries. Known for her servant’s heart, she shares her love for the gospel through music, community fellowship, and writing.

Ray is also the author of Divine Inspirations: Open-Heart Poetry I & II, and her debut novel Crossing Enemy Lines: One Nation Under God received 5-star acclaim. Through every project, she carries a singular mission: to share the truth of God’s Word and inspire others to let their light shine in a dark and troubled world.

In America’s Moral Compass: The Beginning of Sorrows, Ray calls believers and seekers alike to pray for America, humble themselves before God, and take personal responsibility for spiritual restoration. Through heartfelt prayers, scripture-based insights, and a passion for truth, this book offers a path back to the blessings of God in both individual lives and the nation as a whole.

