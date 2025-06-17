PR Industry Leader Chuck Norman Expands Leadership Role with Two Notable Board Appointments

Award Winning PR & Marketing Agency

Communications Executive Joins PRGN Executive Committee and Miracle League of the Triangle Board of Directors

Chuck brings strategy, insights, and new perspectives, as well as leadership routines and pro-cess to our global leadership team.” — PRGN President Natacha Clarac

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chuck Norman, APR, owner and Principal of S&A Communications , an award-winning, integrated public relations and marketing agency, has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) as Membership Chair and joined the Board of Directors of the Miracle League of the Triangle, expanding his leadership presence in both the global communications industry and local nonprofit sector.Norman, who has served as PRGN’s Membership Chair since May 2024, leads the organization’s membership engagement and network development initiatives across six continents. In this role, he oversees strategic growth efforts for one of the world’s largest networks of independent PR and communications agencies, comprising more than 50 agencies.“PRGN is lucky to have Chuck serving in its Executive Committee,” says PRGN President Na-tacha Clarac. “Having served on other organizations’ boards and in leadership positions before, Chuck brings strategy, insights, and new perspectives, as well as leadership routines and process to our global leadership team. He is always ready to offer advice using his background as a successful entrepreneur and agency owner to help PRGN stay nimble and agile as a global organization.”Norman has dedicated his career to advancing the public relations profession through leadership and mentorship. His extensive industry service includes roles as President of RPRS, President of PRSA North Carolina Chapter, Chair of PRSA Southeast District, and a member of PRSA’s national board nominating committee. In recognition of his contributions to mentoring, he was honored with the Michael L. Herman Excellence in Mentoring Award from PRSA North Carolina.“Receiving the Michael L. Herman Excellence in Mentoring Award was particularly meaningful to me because Michael was my professor at NC State—the one who convinced me to pursue a career in public relations instead of engineering,” said Norman. “Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about giving back—whether by serving on industry boards, mentoring the next generation of PR professionals, or supporting nonprofits that make a difference. These new roles allow me to extend that impact on both a global and local level, strengthening the profession I love while supporting a cause close to my heart.”In addition to his PRGN appointment, Norman joins the Board of Directors of the Miracle League of the Triangle, combining his lifelong passion for baseball with his commitment to community service. A lifelong baseball fan, player, and coach, Norman has supported the Miracle League since its inception.“Having known the Miracle League’s founders since the 1990s and supporting their mission for decades, I’m honored to take on this formal leadership role,” Norman said. “This opportunity allows me to leverage my experience and network to further expand the organization’s impact in our community.”A dedicated community leader, Norman has served as a Rotarian for 26 years with Cary Mac-Gregor Rotary Club and has held board positions with numerous nonprofit organizations, including an 18-year tenure on the board of Searstone and advisory board service with Band Together since 2007. Additionally, Norman has spent more than 25 years as a guest lecturer at NC State University, inspiring future communications professionals.With these appointments, Norman continues his legacy of leadership, mentorship, and service, reinforcing his dedication to both the public relations profession and his community.###About PRGNThe Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) is one of the world’s largest networks of independent PR and communications agencies, with more than 50 member agencies on six continents. PRGN partners share expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to clients worldwide.About Miracle LeagueMiracle League of the Triangle is an award-winning nonprofit organization dedicated to providing children and adults with special needs the opportunity to experience the joy and camaraderie of baseball. Since being founded in 2006, Miracle League of the Triangle has been fostering an inclusive community where players of all abilities can participate in America's favorite pastime in a safe, supportive, and accessible environment. With custom-designed fields, dedicated volunteers, and a mission to bring smiles to every player, Miracle League of the Triangle is more than a league—it's a community. Create miracles on and off the field by visiting www.mltriangle.com or call (919) 238-0333 to learn more.

