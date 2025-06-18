Termites Emerging Later than Usual in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland in 2025

Viking Pest Control Receiving a Sudden Spike in Calls for the Infamous Wood-Destroying Insects This June

Termites are generally considered a Spring pest, but due to mild temperatures and heavy precipitation, termites have been slower to act in 2025 than they have in recent years. ” — Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As of mid-June, Viking Pest Control is seeing a dramatic increase in termite activity compared to last year. In the first two weeks of June, the call volume is nearing what was recorded for the entire month of June in 2024. That means the rate of calls for termites has effectively doubled since last year across the region. While the 2025 termite season got off to a relatively quiet start, this sharp increase in termite activity should be cause for concern for home and business owners in Viking’s footprint, including New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Termites are among the most destructive of pests and regularly cause billions of dollars of damage every year.“Termites are generally considered a Spring pest, but due to mild temperatures and heavy precipitation, termites have been slower to act in 2025 than they have in recent years,” said Eric Gunner, pest control expert at Viking Pest Control. “Some people may be under the mistaken impression that termites are done for the year, but our numbers are telling us that they’re just getting started.”What to Look ForAmong the most visible indicators of a termite infestation are mud tubes, thin, tunnel-like structures made of soil and saliva that termites use to travel between their underground nests and wood structures. These tubes often appear along foundation walls, beams, and even ceilings.Another telltale sign is the presence of winged termites, or "swarmers," especially around windows or light fixtures. Frequently mistaken for flying ants, these reproductive termites shed their wings after swarming—a behavior that leaves behind piles of delicate, discarded wings, often found indoors.“These aren’t just seasonal annoyances,” added Gunner. “Swarmers and mud tubes signal that a colony could already be active inside your home.”What to Expect from a Free Termite Inspection from Viking PestViking’s licensed inspectors conduct detailed evaluations of vulnerable areas, including floor joists, subflooring, window and door frames, and basement foundations. Technicians use both visual cues and specialized sounding techniques to detect hidden damage—like hollowed-out wood concealed behind walls or under floors.If termite activity is found, Viking creates custom treatment and monitoring plans, using environmentally responsible methods to eliminate existing colonies and prevent re-infestation.National publications, including Forbes and Real Simple, have rated Viking Pest Control among the best termite control companies in the country. Viking’s termite treatments always begin with a free inspection to ascertain the nature of a termite problem before taking a thorough yet targeted approach to termite control that maximizes effectiveness while minimizing environmental impact.

