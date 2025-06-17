Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,943 in the last 365 days.

Considerable space for multifold increase in trade exchange with Egypt

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, stated in Cairo today that the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between Serbia and Egypt is a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Considerable space for multifold increase in trade exchange with Egypt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more