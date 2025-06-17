GetHairMD™ Appoints Domenic Serafino to Advisory Board, Bolstering Leadership in Advanced Hair Restoration Technologies

Domenic’s track record of innovation and his commitment to advancing physician-led care make him an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board.” — Paul Herchman, Co-CEO of GetHairMD

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD™, a national leader in comprehensive hair restoration solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Domenic Serafino to its Advisory Board. With over three decades of experience in the medical aesthetics and hair restoration industries, Serafino brings unparalleled expertise to support GetHairMD’s mission of delivering cutting-edge grafting and non-invasive technologies to physicians and patients nationwide.Serafino is best known as the co-founder and former CEO of Venus Concept (NASDAQ: VERO) and President of Syneron Medical (NASDAQ: ELOS) – now a private company, where he led the companies through significant global expansion. Under his leadership at Venus Concept introduced groundbreaking technologies such as NeoGraft and the ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration System, revolutionizing the field of hair restoration. His strategic vision was further demonstrated in the successful merger with Restoration Robotics, creating a comprehensive portfolio of minimally invasive solutions for hair restoration and aesthetic medicine.“Domenic’s track record of innovation and his commitment to advancing physician-led care make him an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board,” said Paul Herchman, Co-CEO of GetHairMD. “His insights will be instrumental as we continue to expand our national network and integrate the latest technologies into our practice offerings.”GetHairMD™ has rapidly emerged as a trusted partner for physicians seeking to provide state-of-the-art hair restoration solutions. The company’s comprehensive approach combines advanced diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and access to the latest grafting and non-invasive technologies, ensuring optimal outcomes for patients.Serafino commented, “I am excited to join GetHairMD’s Advisory Board and contribute to its mission of transforming hair restoration care. The company’s dedication to innovation and physician collaboration aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing the field. We’re at a critical moment in hair restoration where non-invasive treatments are becoming one of the great growth areas in aesthetics. Both men and women are seeking trusted, validated solutions that deliver real results without the stigma or downtime of traditional procedures—and GetHairMD is uniquely positioned to lead that movement.”The Clinical Advisory Board at GetHairMD™ has worked tirelessly with company leadership to ensure that only scientifically validated, medically efficacious treatment options are included in the company’s offerings. This rigorous vetting process is a key differentiator, ensuring that every modality introduced through the GetHairMD™ platform meets the highest standards of clinical safety and effectiveness.Serafino’s appointment underscores GetHairMD’s commitment to excellence and its focus on delivering the most advanced hair restoration solutions available. His extensive experience will play a critical role in helping guide the company’s strategic initiatives and fostering continued growth.About GetHairMD™GetHairMD™ is a leading provider of comprehensive hair restoration solutions, partnering with physicians across the United States to offer patients the latest advancements in hair loss treatment. Through its innovative platform, GetHairMD™ delivers personalized care plans that incorporate cutting-edge technologies and evidence-based practices, ensuring optimal results for individuals experiencing hair loss.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com

