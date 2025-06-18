KLIKA TECH TO CO-EXHIBIT WITH STMICROELECTRONICS AT SENSORS CONVERGE 2025

Klika Tech joins STMicroelectronics at Sensors Converge to showcase real-world solutions for smart city monitoring and environmental sensing.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klika Tech , a global technology solutions and consulting leader, will co-exhibit with STMicroelectronics at Sensors Converge 2025 in Santa Clara this June. The companies will showcase two real-world, production-ready Solution Accelerators built on Amazon Sidewalk and STM32 microcontrollers to support low-energy, low-cost deployments for Smart City applications and environmental sensing.The first Accelerator addresses efficient and accurate real-time traffic analytics for Smart and Livable Cities. It uses STM32-powered Edge AI to detect and count vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians directly on the smart camera. This eliminates the need for video streaming, Wi-Fi, or cellular networks. Summarized traffic data is transmitted via Amazon Sidewalk to the cloud, allowing cities to scale traffic analytics without complex infrastructure.The second Accelerator supports motion and environmental sensing across industries such as cold chain monitoring, logistics, smart buildings, and industrial facilities. With Edge intelligence, it detects motion and changes in temperature or humidity and triggers alerts in real time. It also incorporates the Teseo-LIV3F GNSS module for accurate positioning and real-time tracking information. Data is transmitted using Amazon Sidewalk and ST’s STM32WBA55 and STM32WL55 microcontrollers, which are designed for extended battery life and long-range wireless communication.“As a long-time ST Authorized Partner, we’re excited to demonstrate how Amazon Sidewalk, edge AI, and STM32 hardware can reshape what’s possible for connected environments,” said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. “These solutions show how edge AI combined with Sidewalk connectivity delivers real-time insights without the cost or complexity of traditional infrastructure.”“Klika Tech continues to be a valuable innovation partner in the ST ecosystem,” said Greg Davis, Product Marketing Manager at STMicroelectronics. “Their expertise in edge AI, Amazon Sidewalk, and real-world deployment allows us to jointly deliver practical, forward-looking solutions for smart cities and connected infrastructure.”The live demonstrations highlight how intelligent edge processing combined with industry leading sensors and low-energy connectivity from Amazon Sidewalk can unlock scalable, real-time insights for urban infrastructure and distributed environments. From smart intersections to mobile operations and remote facilities, these solutions represent the next step in practical, scalable IoT. Visit Klika Tech and STMicroelectronics in booth 936 to see the solutions in action.About Klika TechKlika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, GenAI, Life Sciences, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, Government, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at contact@klika-tech.com.

