Convenience-Store Trade Publication, CSP, Releases 2025 Top 202 List of the Largest C-Store Chains in the United States

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 7-Eleven, Circle K and Casey’s General Stores remain the three largest convenience-store chains in the country, though there is movement among the segment’s other players. That’s according to the just-released 2025 ranking of the Top 202 c-stores by industry trade publication CSP. The list is the result of hours of calling, counting and collaborating to create the most comprehensive snapshot of the country’s top convenience retailers."The 2025 Top 202 list from CSP stands as an essential and comprehensive industry resource that highlights market leaders while delivering valuable perspectives on emerging trends and innovations," said Abigail Lewis, vice president of content strategy for CSP. "This authoritative ranking provides a crucial reference point for professionals navigating the dynamic and evolving convenience retail sector."The new list shows the top three positions holding steady with 7-Eleven, Circle K and Casey's General Stores leading the industry. After that, ranks begin to shake up as the largest retailers in the channel continue to execute aggressive growth strategies through both new-to-industry store construction and acquisitions.Here are the Top 10 chains on the latest CSP ranking:1. 7-Eleven Inc. 12,6002. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. 7,1073. Casey's General Stores Inc. 2,8904. Murphy USA Inc. 1,7575. bp America Inc. 1,5666. EG America LLC 1,4647. GPM Investments LLC 1,3898. ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC 1,1239. QuikTrip Corp. 1,11710. Wawa Inc. 1,100 Click here to view the complete 2025 Top 202 list.CSP's Top 202 report has earned recognition in both SIIA's Jesse H. Neal Awards and ASBPE's Azbee Awards several times over the years. This includes being recognized by the Azbee Awards in the categories of Multi-Platform Package of the Year and Best Web Microsite the recent years. CSP produces a print and online publication dedicated to the c-store industry, as well as related events. It is owned by Informa, a London-based publishing, business intelligence and exhibitions group.CSP's Top 202 list is based on in-house research and contacts to the largest c-store chains across the U.S. Store counts are based on the total number of c-stores owned and/or franchised by a retailer as of Jan. 1, 2025. The latest industry store count by NACS shows there are 152,396 convenience stores in the United States. A majority, 96,156 units or 63.1% of all convenience stores, are operated by retailers with 10 stores or fewer.Abigail Lewis, VP of content strategy, CSPInforma Connect Foodservice

