OGARAJETS Welcomes Tyler Roberton as Project Management Intern

Tyler Roberton - Project Management Intern

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OGARAJETS is proud to welcome Tyler Roberton to its team as a Project Management Intern. Currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration with a minor in Entrepreneurship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, Tyler brings a passion for business, operations, and relationship-building to the fast-paced world of private aviation.In his role, Tyler supports aircraft transactions by assisting OGARA’s Project Managers throughout the sales and acquisition process. From maintaining project workflows and managing aircraft program coordination to compiling closing documentation and supporting records audits, he plays a vital role in keeping complex transactions running smoothly and efficiently.“Tyler has brought tremendous energy and intention to the team,” said Aaron Smelsky, Director of Sales Support at OGARAJETS. “His entrepreneurial spirit, attention to detail, and values-first mindset make him a standout addition. We’re excited to see how he continues to grow with us.”Tyler’s background includes launching and scaling a successful resale business that exceeded margin goals and developed a loyal client base. That hands-on experience sharpened his skills in branding, negotiation, and strategic execution—skills he now brings to OGARAJETS.“I’m honored to be part of a company that prioritizes excellence and integrity in everything it does,” said Tyler. “Being here allows me to apply my strengths, expand my knowledge, and contribute to something much bigger than myself. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity.”Tyler’s addition to the team reflects OGARAJETS’ commitment to investing in future talent and upholding the highest standards of client service and operational excellence.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $8 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, OGARAJETS is known for its integrity and client-first approach, earning a level of trust that is rare in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.