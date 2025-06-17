GWC Warranty Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation and Protection for Drivers

GWC celebrates three decades in F&I

GWC Warranty, leading provider of F&I products for independent dealers, celebrates 30th anniversary protecting drivers and helping dealers succeed.

Over the past 30 years, we've continuously evolved our coverage to ensure drivers have the protection they need, regardless of what they drive.” — James Virgoe

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GWC Warranty , a leading provider of vehicle service contracts for independent dealers, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, marking three decades of protecting drivers from unexpected repair costs and continuously evolving to meet the changing needs of today's automotive landscape.Since 1995, GWC has been at the forefront of vehicle protection, helping thousands of dealers protect more than 24 million drivers nationwide as part of the APCO Holdings family of brands. As the automotive industry has transformed, so has GWC, consistently adapting its coverage options to address the diverse needs of modern drivers and the vehicles they depend on."Over the past 30 years, we've witnessed tremendous changes in the automotive industry," said James Virgoe , Sr. Vice President, Managing Director at GWC Warranty. "From traditional gasoline engines to electric powertrains, from personal vehicles to commercial fleets, to a special focus on medium duty trucks, we've continuously evolved our coverage to ensure drivers have the protection they need, regardless of what they drive."Join GWC at NIADA Convention & Expo 2025GWC will be attending the upcoming NIADA Convention & Expo 2025, taking place June 23-25, 2025, at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. As a Gold Sponsor of the event, GWC looks forward to connecting with dealers and discussing how their vehicle service contracts can help drive results for used-car operations."The NIADA Convention represents the largest gathering of independent auto dealers in the nation," said Virgoe. "It's the perfect opportunity for us to demonstrate how our 30 years of experience and innovative coverage options can help dealers provide their customers with confidence and peace of mind."Convention attendees are invited to visit the GWC booth, #1101, to learn more about their four levels of coverage, specialized vehicle protection options, and dealer partnership opportunities.About GWC WarrantySince 1995, GWC has provided dealerships of all sizes with the right F&I solutions for used vehicles. Their products, training, and profit-building programs help dealers optimize every sale, with a best-in-class claims experience that helps strengthen dealer reputations. GWC has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for independent dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. GWC Warranty is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 24 million customers and paid over $3.7 billion in claims. For more information about GWC Warranty, please visit gwcwarranty.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.