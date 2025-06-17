Saniflow Corp. Wins 2025 European Product Design Awards for U-Flow Hand Dryer and Babymedi Changing Station

U-Flow wins EPDA Award Babymedi Wins EPDA U-Flow Hand Dryer Babymedi Changing Station Black Finish

Saniflow Corp. is proud to announce that two of its flagship products have been awarded the prestigious 2025 European Product Design Award™ (EPDA).

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saniflow Corp., a leading manufacturer of commercial restroom solutions, is proud to announce that two of its flagship products—the U-Flow hand dryer and the Babymedi baby changing station—have been awarded the prestigious 2025 European Product Design Award™ (EPDA). These accolades further affirm Saniflow’s commitment to innovation, hygiene, and sustainable design in high-traffic commercial environments worldwide.

The European Product Design Award, presented by the internationally recognized Farmani Group, honors exceptional product and industrial design that improves daily life. Open to professionals around the globe, EPDA highlights designs that balance creativity, functionality, and positive user impact. This is an annual program recognizing the best in product design and innovation. Each year, designers from around the world submit their most groundbreaking work, competing for industry recognition and global exposure.

Recognized for its groundbreaking U-shaped design, the U-Flow hand dryer redefines the hand-drying experience by providing an ergonomic, intuitive, and hygienic alternative to traditional models. As the recipient of its third international award—including the 2024 GOOD Design Award—the U-Flow continues to earn global recognition for both form and function. It features plug-in technology for easy installation and reduced maintenance, a HEPA media filter to deliver purified air, and ionization technology that neutralizes airborne pollutants. Additionally, its surfaces are protected with BioCote® antimicrobial technology, enhancing hygiene and helping prevent bacterial growth. Designed to promote a natural hand position, the U-Flow not only minimizes cross-contamination but also elevates the user experience in high-traffic commercial restrooms.

Also honored with a 2025 European Product Design Award, the Babymedi changing station earned recognition for its exceptional combination of safety, durability, and smart design tailored for public and commercial use. Engineered for high-traffic environments such as airports, restaurants, shopping centers, daycares, and entertainment venues, the Babymedi is available in both vertical and horizontal orientations, with the flexibility of recessed or surface-mounted installation. Its surfaces are infused with BioCote® antimicrobial protection to reduce microbial growth, while integrated child protection straps and dual bag hooks enhance user safety and convenience. Fully ADA compliant and tested to meet both ASTM and European standards, the unit also features a lockable liner dispenser with an 80-liner capacity to discourage vandalism and reduce the frequency of maintenance. With finish options that include white polypropylene, stainless steel, and matte black stainless steel, the Babymedi seamlessly complements modern restroom aesthetics while delivering practical, hygienic performance.

A Milestone in Hygienic and Sustainable Design

"Being recognized by the European Product Design Award is a true honor,” said Jennifer Milanes, National Sales Manager for Saniflow. “These two products reflect our mission to meet the evolving needs of public facilities by combining advanced hygiene, design excellence, and sustainability within our restroom solutions."

Saniflow Corp. continues to set the standard in restroom innovation, with products designed to solve real-world challenges in sectors like schools and universities, restaurants, hotels, cruise-lines, retail, casinos, sporting venues, and public infrastructure.

To learn more about Saniflow’s award-winning solutions, visit www.saniflowcorp.com.

Feel Freedom with U-Flow Hands-Through Design

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.