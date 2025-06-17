23rd State Launches Retail Push for SHAKE Infused Drink Enhancers, Partners with Nothing But Hemp to Lead the Rollout

SHAKE Infused Edible Glitter 23rd State Official Logo Nothing But Hemp

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minnesota-based adult beverage brand 23rd State is proud to announce a major retail expansion of its popular non-alcoholic, infused beverage enhancer SHAKE, starting with a strategic partnership with Nothing But Hemp , one of the most trusted hemp retailers in the Midwest and beyond.SHAKE — a bold, sparkling, flavorless drink enhancer crafted for both social and solo moments — is taking center stage as 23rd State brings its signature beverage enhancer to shelves across the region. Known for its uplifting effect and creative color profiles like Pink, Green and Gold edible glitter SHAKE, this infused functional drink additive is now available at Nothing But Hemp’s flagship location and will soon hit additional retail stores across Minnesota.“This partnership marks a big step toward our mission of making SHAKE more accessible to customers looking for a better buzz,” said Leah Kollross, founder of 23rd State. “We’re proud to launch with a retailer that shares our values around transparency, education, and high-quality infused products.”About SHAKE:SHAKE is a non-alcoholic, low-dose infused beverage enhancer that combines flavorless edible glitter with functional infusion. Each bottle is crafted to offer an easygoing, social experience — without the sugar crash or hangover. With clean ingredients, vibrant design, and a balanced effect, SHAKE is redefining what it means to "drink socially."Why Nothing But Hemp?With multiple award-winning locations across Minnesota and a reputation for wellness product expertise, Nothing But Hemp provides an ideal entry point for customers curious about high-quality, hemp-derived products. Their knowledgeable staff and loyal customer base make them the perfect retail launch partner for SHAKE.How a Nothing But Hemp partnership helps the consumer?One phrase sums it up nicely, same day delivery , Nothing But Hemp allows SHAKE to be available for metro delivery when you order before 3pm, making it even easier for customers to enjoy their favorite infused beverage enhancers without leaving home. This marks a major step forward in our commitment to convenience, accessibility, and modern hospitality. Customers can simply order online and have SHAKE delivered to their door the very same day.What’s Next:The SHAKE expansion doesn’t stop here. 23rd State plans to continue rolling out to a curated list of independent retailers, co-ops, and lifestyle boutiques throughout summer 2025, with a long-term goal of statewide — and eventually nationwide — retail availability.Retailers interested in carrying SHAKE can contact info@23rdstate.com for distribution inquiries or visit www.23rdstate.com to learn more.About 23rd State:23rd State is a Minnesota-based infused beverage brand focused on crafting elevated, social-forward infused drinks that blur the line between wellness and indulgence. With an emphasis on quality ingredients, approachable dosages, and functional flavor, 23rd State is on a mission to reimagine the future of adult beverages — one SHAKE at a time.About Nothing But Hemp:Founded in Minnesota, Nothing But Hemp is a nationally recognized leader in hemp-based wellness and retail innovation. With multiple award-winning locations and a robust e-commerce and delivery network, Nothing But Hemp offers a carefully curated selection of premium infused and wellness products. Known for exceptional customer service, product transparency, and a strong commitment to education, the company delivers thousands of orders daily across Minnesota — both in-store and via same-day delivery. As a functional industry trailblazer, Nothing But Hemp continues to set the standard for accessible, trusted, and high-quality retail.

